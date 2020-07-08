Supreme joins Vans styling collection Denim Punched

Company name: Vans

Vans Model: Supreme x Vans Slip-On Pro Sk8-Hi Pro Denim punched

Supreme x Vans Slip-On Pro Sk8-Hi Pro Denim punched Date of issue: July 9 at Supreme new York and July 11 in the Supreme Japan

July 9 at Supreme new York and July 11 in the Supreme Japan Price: Unknown

Unknown The purchase page: On the official website of the Supreme

Supreme and Vans, two titans in the world of skateboarding States

A few weeks ago Supreme put up for sale your collection of Denim for the season spring/summer 2020, from the jacket, which caused a sensation among fans brand. Now, over a month later, the signing of new York decided to join Vans to start shoes for holding jackets.

Silhouettes of candidates to unite these two titans of the screen was Slip-On Pro and Sk8-Hi Pro. They were covered from fabric denimyou have pointed out, is the treatment punched what we saw in the jacket that came out in April. Following this line, available in the following colors: black and bluewithout beige, so that was in the jacket.

Something catches the eye the lack of reference to the Supreme. In a Slip-On that we can see the logo on the back of the Shoe, while the Sk8-Hi and the so-called company in the heel. This contrasts with previous cooperation between both brands, where red and box logo they are repeated in all shoes.

At the moment, did not say about the price, so that it is better to have a few zeros on the account, if you want to do with them. The launch will be on Thursday 9 Jul via Supreme New York -also known as Afghanistan. Good luck to all those who followed them.