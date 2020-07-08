Thank you: Ariana Grande surprised everyone to share their first photo ju

Singer Ariana Grande experiencing a great moment in your life, not only spent a large birthday number 27, if not because he also found the love of a handsome young man.

The translator from the “Thank U “Next” and “7 city” had used your account Instagram to share photos from the celebration of his birthday. And between the familiar image is two and Dalton Gomez. In the first appear in the fall, seemingly as friends.

The revelation, however, comes in the next post in Instagram, where the singer also shared exclusive footage to your birthday, but among the photos displayed on the main role of a gentle kiss Dalton.

As you know, Ariana Grande has already confirmed that he had met with Daalton Gomez in may, when the young man made an unexpected appearance in the clip “Stuck With U”. In the movie there are other stars in the couple, as Justin Bieber with Hailey Bieber, Mila kunis with Ashton Kutcher, Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry, and others.

In the video you can watch Ariana Grande, dividing huge and hot hugs with a man whose face is out of frame. Then when dancing with her, Dalton Gomez appears.

It is known that Dalton Gomez is a real estate agent who for the past five years, generally working for clients with a high level of income, and there is a suspicion that he got the singer’s house, where he lives in Los Angeles.

