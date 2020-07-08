That which is born of baby, keep your contraception (IUD) your mother? – Televisa News

In social networks get viral is the news that a baby was born to keep the birth control type IUD his mother, in one of his hands. It is said that the device was moved, for some time, and it was therefore possible to take the woman embarazara and your child, to the Motor during the delivery.

We recommend: Effects of contraceptives on health

Maternity and family planning are topics that should be taken seriously, and although nowadays there are many birth control options, none of them offers 100% effectiveness.

Between the Prevention methods the most popular is the subdermal implant, the pill and the Intrauterine device (IUD) this may include the use of processes, hormonal or not. In Vietnam, this has failed to move the uterus of a woman and cause this embarazara. After nine months of pregnancy, your baby was born, but what they really meant, that this device in Hand?

The alleged wife, the mother of this baby would have placed IUD in order to prevent a further pregnancy after two children.

According to social networks, local, in the course of time this young man was pregnant and it was the obstetrician, Tran Viet Phuongthe International Hospital In Hai Phong,, the cooperation in the delivery notice, that your baby had the birth control in one of his hands.

“After the birth, I thought it was interesting, to hold the device, so I took a photo. I never thought I would pay attention a lot,” said Viet Phuong.

The published photos jan Facebook It was viral, and in this same publication, it was reported that the child was born, a weight of three kilograms and happen to be in the observation.

However, it is possible to keep a baby an IUD in Hand at the moment of birth? No, this is physically impossible, since there is no way in which the child hold the device at the time of leaving the womb of his mother.

This happens, the doctors would be the ones, placed the artifact in the hand of the child, but it might not be the spiral, which is placed through the position in which the grabbing.

The spiral is inserted into the vagina and placed so that the blocking of the passage of the sperm to the egg, so that at the birth of a baby, the device would be the first objects in and out of the body of the mother.

With information from ABC