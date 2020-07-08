The best kisser and the love of his life: The confessions of English Mara about their romances

Mexico City.- English Mara revivi the memories of his ms trridos romances and he made revelations about the men with the relationship emotionally in the past, and this in a video that his daughter, English Vale public on your YouTube channel.

Mother and daughter gave an answer to 20 questions and the quiz to your fans desconocan about you and your career of art, among them various questions about the scope of love.

According to English Mara to confirm that in his youth, “many passions of the levant” and that some men will be even decan ready to get a divorce for you, the so-called “bride of Mexico,” revealed the singer Enrique Guzmn and the Torero Manuel Bentez ‘The Cordobs’ the loves that came were, in order to propose Marriage.

Read also: tragedy in Televisa? After the revelation that sitting in the vicinity of his death, Csar Bono gives strong news

However, the youth and the distance were the main factors that Stand in the way to the altar with the well-known.

Manuel Bentez ‘The Cordobs’, I said ‘I want t the mother of my children’. But I think, I said gossip, because ramos is very good friends, and we gave our kisses and l was nice, but kisses, because little to ah is circumcised. After l went to Spain and ahab, but always remember,” revel English Mara on this proposal.

Read also: Geraldine Bazn is dismissed for ever from Gabriel Soto and puts his new galn?

Later, the well-known actress, which I shared, that the father Alejandra Guzmn and the former spouse Silvia Pinal also proponrsele came when she barely a teenager between 17 and 19 years, the don’t have room for the opportunity to come to the altar with the singer. was

l want us casramos… it Lasted for about two years. I then said to him: ‘no, we’re too young to get married’. So divine, I love it”, the actress, in addition, to ensure that currently, Enrique is a great friend, and she has an excellent relationship with the current wife of the singer.

For his part, the ‘bride of Mexico” also admiti that Hctor Bonillathe late actor Fernando Lujn and John Ferrara were men, the kiss, “beautiful”, which was able to see, first hand, the exchange of credits with them in different scenarios.

Also read: “Bolder and power”: Hours to Escalona to seek risky ‘outfit’ on ‘Today’

In the theatre, Fernando Lujn, or Hctor Bonilla. Were my friends, the whole life, but kissed well, There are applicants with respect, they are respectful, and they were very cute, and kissed the beautiful John Ferrara kisses pretty and I also like it, because if I’m not blind, I liked it, and a kiss with John, that I was wrong,” she said.

English, Mara also realized the kisses of Enrique Guzmn and also former spouse Marco Muoz, sealando that with Henry it was his first kiss art.

Finally, the ‘bride of Mexico”, by ensuring that the two great love of his life, Marco Muoz, and the father of English Vale, Adr Vale.

The love of life was obvious to her pap. The father of my daughter, the man that I married you for life, even though it works, it was the great love of my life, to love that there are different types, and Marco was the adventure, the mystery, the new, is another way, but was also the man of my life,” he said.

As input to the topic, the singer explained that they are in favor of the idea that a person can fall in love with in ms ocasin.

There is no love, nothing ms in life, if you have a chance to get to know other people in the world have nothing, the ms love in life, I believe that you will fall in love, many times”, sentenci.

Source: Infobae