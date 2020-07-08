The brand of Kanye West has received more than $ 2 million dollars in the program of support for small businesses

The financial support from the state is used to get the jobs.

Yeezy, the brand of the clothes, the rapper and multi-millionaire Kanye West, received approval for a loan of between 2 and 5 million US dollars under the programme for the protection of Pay Checks, according to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA, for its acronym in English), reports the Hollywood Reporter.

The goal of the program is to help save small business jobs in the crisis conditions, due to the pandemic of coronavirus. According to the database of the Federal employment Agency, the loan helped Yeezy save 106 jobs.

Last week, the rapper his intention, announced for the presidency of the United States and already has the “full support” of the entrepreneur billionaire Elon Musk.