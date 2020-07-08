The entrepreneurs AMLO will accompany the dinner with Donald Trump

As part of the trip, the President will be Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the United States, 11 Mexican entrepreneurs will join him in the work of the dinner, with his counterpart, U.S., Donald Trump.

“You are invited to a dinner, a few Mexican entrepreneurs. The members of the government of the United States proposed this. We made an invitation to entrepreneurs, me missing two are ten entrepreneurs who are going to go,” he said in his conference in the morning.

The Secretariat For External Relations Details in a press release that they are 11 entrepreneurs, which will take place with the Mexican head of state in the dinner, in the White house, and they are:

Patricia Armendáriz Guerra (Sustainable Financing).

Carlos Bremer Gutiérrez (Group Of Financial Value).

Daniel Chávez Morán (Grupo Vidanta).

Bernardo Gómez Martínez (Grupo Televisa).

Francisco González Sánchez (Multimedia Group).

Carlos Hank González (Grupo Financiero Banorte).

Miguel Rincon Arredondo, (Bio Pappel).

Ricardo Salinas Pliego (Salinas Group).

Marcos Shabot Zonana (architecture and construction).

Carlos Slim Helú (Group Carso).

Olegario Vázquez Aldir (Grupo Empresarial Angeles).

He indicated that the work, to dinner, to celebrate the entry into force of the T-MEC and explore new ways to increase the agreement, the investment, employment and the welfare of the population in both Nations.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Grupo Salinas

He is the Chairman of Grupo Salinas. Especially to be highlighted during 2019, as one of the businessmen closest to President López Obrador. Takes the second place among the richest in Mexicowith assets in the amount of 11.7 billion dollars, while in the global ranking is in the position 106, in accordance with Forbes.

Your financial group, Banco Azteca, was chosen by the government for the issuance and management of cards in well-being, where they are deposited are, in the support of the beneficiaries of the social programmes, as Young people are the future, the pension for the well-being of Older adults and the community’s well-being Benito Juarez.

Carlos Hank Gonzalez, Banorte

President Grupo Financiero BanorteThe Vice-President of the Board of Directors of the Gruma and Director-General Group Hermeshas a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a minor in Finance at the Universidad Iberoamericana. He is the son of empresarario Carlos Hank Rhon.

The President entrusted to Banorte, the dispersion of some social programs. In addition, the bank receives the trainees of the youth, Building for the future, those who receive training.

Francisco González Sánchez, of Grupo Multimedia

Multimedia Group it is a group diversified in media, with more than 80 years of experience with TV stations, radio stations, Newspapers and magazines on a national and international level.

This business group also features in other sectors such as real estate, education, sports, retail, sustainable, among others.

Bernardo Gómez, Televisa

Together with Alfonso Angoitiais co-executive of Televisa by 2018, then that Emilio Azcárraga Jean left the position as executive director of the company.

Led to the decisions of Gomez and Angoitia the renegotiation of the license are programming with Univision, the company receives a significant amount of income in US dollars.

Also, the acquisition and consolidation of four basic account types of cable; as well as the diversification of Televisa, the traditional business is the sale of advertising on television is a result of, active in the industry of telecommunications services.

Olegario Vázquez Aldir, the Grupo Empresarial Angeles

The CEO of Grupo Empresarial Angeles. He was born in 1972 and has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at UIA, and a master’s degree in organization and Management of health care at Boston University

The group is the owner Grupo Real Turismo, Owner and operator of Camino Real, group, image, Grupo Financiero Multiva, journal ExcélsiorThe Quinta Real hotel, hospital Angeles Pedregal, hotel Royal Inn, Excélsior TV, and the sports team Club Queretaro.

Carlos Slim Helú of Grupo Carso

Carlos Slim, Chairman of Grupo Carso and the richest man in the country, is a different that accompany the President López Obrador at the dinner held at the White house with the President, Donald Trump, and the private initiative in this country.

Currently at No. 12 on the Forbes list of billionaires with a fortune of 51 thousand 600 Millions of dollars.

Under his company Grupo CarsoGrupo Condumex, Grupo Sanborns, Telmex, América Móvil, Grupo Financiero Inbursa and the average American The New York Times.

Daniel Chavez Grupo Vidanta

The Ing. Daniel Chavez Moran founder of Grupo Vidanta, a leading developer of luxury hotels, real estate and tourism infrastructure in Mexico and Latin America.

Was named as one of the major entrepreneurs in the country by CNN, as well as Entrepreneur of the year by the Association of National chambers of Commerce, services and tourism (Concanaco-Servytur).

Patricia Arizmendiz, Financial Sustainable

Patricia Arizmendiz the founder and Director of Sustainable financing is supported by the small entrepreneurs through loans.

In his more than thirty years of experience in the financial industry in the development of the Chapter financial of the free trade agreement of North America (NAFTA) in the early 90s.

He served as Chairman of the National Commission of Bank and values (or cnbv), and is currently involved in a reality show Shark Tank Mexico, invested where it is in the projects of new entrepreneurs.

Miguel Rincon Arredondo, Organic Poplar

Rincon Arredondo he is the President of the The Board of Directors of Bio Pappelthe largest manufacturer of paper and paper products in Mexico and Latin America, each year, more than 1.5 million tons of paper.

Also, it is part of the Council, the Mexican business people, advises the President López Obrador.

The daughter of the businessman as his godfather, the baptism of President López Obrador, said in his time, committing the “not a relationship of friendship or in the family, I’m going to twist this my way, or acts of corruption or allow influyentismo”.

Carlos Bremer Gutierrez, the VALUE of Grupo Financiero

Carlos Bremer Director-General of the is VALUE-financial-groupa financial company, provides various financial services, including brokerage, trading, the operator of funds, the management of the investment and leasing.

He participated in the reality show Shark Tank Mexicothe program supports to develop new entrepreneurs, their products and services.

