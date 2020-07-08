The form of dancing Chona in Spain, which angered a lot of Mexicans

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO.

While dancing it is, Chona it is a song, collect all the Mexicans us out of our seats because they really enjoy it.

This is a Problem of The toucans of Tijuana so we dance very funny with a quebradita.

In the last days of this song a trend for a reason offended hundreds of internet users.

It turns out that TikTok it is a video that shows three young bailándola with a style that we know very different to the.

Chona would turn in his grave if he saw this. pic.twitter.com/HG4Q7SMIWb — Isabel Salas (@isabelsalasv) 5. July 2020

With choreography, executed perfectly far from quebraditathe video of this new dance of “La Chona’ is get viral, but the reactions of the users of social networks were not for something positive.

“If you chona dancing at a party as well, I’m from the ma… 1. Warning,” wrote one user Twitter.

The Creator of this choreography are: Emilio Martinez and Ivan Martinez, better known as the ‘Martinez Twins”two twins Catalans living in California and has his own music channel on YouTube.

Apparently, ‘Chona” is incocable for many Mexicans and how we can do that! if these gave us not only the longing and the national identity.

But always we are left with your original version.

VISIT POSTURE FEM

IT ALSO MIGHT INTEREST YOU:

Few back to the child who was adopted, after realizing that they are autistic is

Man sick of cancer and his dog killed with one hour difference

To leave man from the Balearic Islands police for not go no face, super wipes

What you let go, the prison, the killing by the coronavirus, and when you finish your daughter of 9 years

To prevent it comes from the prison coronavirus; dies by a bullet while she was celebrating

The trick to keeping lemons fresh and in good condition for 3 months!

Cancun starts packages 2×1 to visit the beaches after the running of the bulls

Johnny Depp wants to play, Cantinflas, says the grandson of the comedian

Show pictures of Yolanda Andrade and Veronica Castro kissing on the mouth

jvc

Copyright law prohibits the copying, in whole or in part the materials of the Excelsior, without the prior written permission and without linking to the original text.