The government says the Grand Prix of Spain “exceptional public interest”

The government announced the Spanish Grand Prix, “Formula 1” which will be held in Barcelona from 14 to 16 August, “the case of exceptional public interest”, at the request of the Minister of Culture and Sport, josé Manuel rodríguez Uribes.

With this statement, the Government “aims to give a boost” in the organization “power benefits of the partner companies, which will contribute, in addition, its use in accordance with the provisions of Law 49/2002 of taxation of business entities, nonprofit organizations, and fiscal incentives for patronage.

As pointed out by the high Council of Sports (CSD) after the announcement of this decision, the press Secretary of the Government, maría jesús Montero,” the Grand Prix of Spain “is a typical example of the resumption of the competition after the crisis caused by COVID-19” and the Government “wants to contribute to its revival and facilitate the receipt of private funds”.

MS-2020 “Formula One” was launched last weekend during the Grand Prix of Austria, after the termination of the seven tests because of a health crisis.

Circuit Spielberg will take place on Sunday the Grand Prix in Styria, in which six more are already confirmed: one in Budapest (July 19), two at Silverstone (great Britain, 2 and 9 August), Barcelona (16 August), one in Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium, 30 August) and in Monza (Italy, 6 September).

In HENS it is stressed that “the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya displays the name and in Montmeló, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain on a global scale.”

The intention of the organizers of the world CUP is to add new tests in the calendar, if the development of the pandemic coronavirus, and it allows.