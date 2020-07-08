The Holy mass on the anniversary of the visit to Lampedusa, 8. July 2020, Pope Francis – Vatican News – English

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
7


  1. The Holy mass on the anniversary of the visit to Lampedusa, 8. July 2020, Pope Francis, Vatican News – English
  2. Pope on migrants: the unimaginable hell in a prison camp in the Vatican-News
  3. Pope Francisco.- The Pope recalled his trip to Lampedusa, the 7 years after the complaint and the “hell” of Libya for immigrants infobae
  4. How to see the Holy mass on the anniversary of the visit to Lampedusa Bolavip
  5. From Lampedusa to the Covid, the Pope and the challenge of the fraternity, the Vatican-News
  6. See the full coverage at Google News
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here