‘The Voice’ Star Blake Shelton’s Backstage Demands Are Beer, Gum, BBQ Chips and Other Low Brow Snacks – Showbiz Cheat Sheet

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
5


  1. ‘The Voice’ Star Blake Shelton’s Backstage Demands Are Beer, Gum, BBQ Chips and Other Low Brow Snacks  Showbiz Cheat Sheet
  2. Concert series featuring Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Trace Adkins and more to air at drive-in theaters  Fox News
  3. Blake Shelton Announces Drive-In Concert With Gwen Stefani & Trace Adkins  Billboard
  4. Blake Shelton to Follow Garth Brooks as a One-Night Drive-In Movie Attraction  Variety
  5. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Trace Adkins Announce Drive-In Concert  Rolling Stone
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here