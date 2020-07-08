There are problems in the window? Pedrito Alone sends a STRONG message, and “reveals” a Pati Chapoy

Go scandal occurred in the tv transmitter of the Ajusco after the driver Pedrito Single a controversial statement, which was carried out as a note on Pati Chapoy.

As we know, “The Uncle Pedrito“ and Pati Chapoy two of the drivers are the star of the show “Window“transmitted by TV Azteca.

Well, it turns out that the account in Instagram the program of the showbiz shared a photo in the pose Pati Chapoy, Litem-bridge and Rosario Murrieta.

“I Have Girl-Power!“She wrote on the social network.

The image did not go unnoticed for Pedrito Singlein the controversy between the supporters of the transfer, by a Comment.

“Oh, if“also an actor, wrote.

As to be expected, the talk in the world of social media, the comment was, where a lot of fans dismissed it as a “jealous“ to Peter Single; others said it was good Sense of humor.

From: Writing Digital Herald Mexico

iorm