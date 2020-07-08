These 6 stars, you are inspiring your style for the summer 2020

Finally, come summer, many stars have to dictate the style keys that you need to take into account that in the summer of 2020. 8 Jul 2020

Summer finally came, and after a couple of months in the house of the station coincides with the opening in various cities around the world. This means one thing: the stars have come out into the streets to show off their outfits and, of course, became our inspiration. With Anna Armswho gave us lessons in style during the quarantine, in Olivia Palermo and Zoe Kravitzwe have gathered all the best dressed in the last days that inspires your looks summer.

Anna Arms

After confirming your good taste and style, Anna’s Arms again, to give us a lesson, dress, style boho with embroidered flowers Farm Rio, a Brazilian brand. The actress decided to tie the clothes of the couple flip-flop black.

Olivia Palermo

In the house, Olivia Palermo gave a casual stroll with the dog, while available to them in rompevientos for the season, or windbreaker with embroidery, which will become our obsession. But we must say that the last equipmentwoman us the freshness we are looking for. Combining a sweater in Bolero style, with parts of the handle, the skirt Maxi and loafers aspirations, floral accents, Palermo confirmed that the station is an opportunity to bring our creativity to the limit. Stand out from we can note that the yellow basket bag it’s the same shade.

Emily Ratajkowski

If it is a style that extrañábamos to see on the streets, it’s Emily Ratajkowski. Now, after the conclusion and a radical change lookmodel to take back the Big Apple, and we are inspired again. His latest demonstration of style and made in the company break embossing in the game bucket hat white and sweater, high top sneakers. Without a doubt, look effortless and perfect for the hot season.

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz has a unique style, minimalist and red carpet, but what we love. And for the streets and random events, the actress does not hesitate to impose your good taste. Subject tightness, Kravitz makes his first appearance, and makes a unique combination to give the entrance of the summer: mini skirt in military green T-shirt white NWA F ** k Police and I couldn’t resist characteristic Mary Jane The Row, white socks.

Sophie Turner

Tour Sophie Turner in Los Angeles during the week of quarantine, we confirmed the pregnancy. And although we don’t know exactly how many months the actress, we are sure that soon she and her husband, Joe Jonas will be her first child. But the actress is great, the style for pregnant women and it is actually tied to his personality. The last demonstration we were given a dress and pink, signed Hanorine in the game T-shirt white main. One look perfect to walk in the family.

Kylie Jenner

Summer is the eternal Kylie Jenner and her latest look confirms this. In beauty mogul joined dress for women tonal brown sandals Yeezy, perfect to feel the warmth of the climate, but also to stay home.

*PHOTO: Getty Images