This is the best posts from Instagram in 2016

In 2016, Instagram held its sixth anniversary with more than 500 million users who have shared landscapes, plates or special moments in everyday life.

Charts of all types, including musicians, athletes or Actresses/actors used social media to share 95 million photos a day.

Selena Gomez has become one of the celebrities, year, Instagram, which not only took first place in the list of more supporters, because it was also the person pictures and the video received more likes. In Mexico Yuya was the celebrity who has more followers than it was.

The company, which was acquired by Facebook in 2012, the figure of 1 000 million United States dollars uses the same technology, advertising, social network that Zuckerberg manages to reach a certain audience.

Below we share what happened to Instagram in 2016.

The top 10 accounts with more and more fans around the world:

Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) – 103 million. Taylor swift (@taylorswift) – 93.6 million Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) – 89.6 million Beyoncé (@beyonce) – 88.9 million Kim Kardashian (@@kimkardashian) – 87.8 million Cristiano Ronaldo (@Christian) – 82.3 million Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner) – 79.5 million Dwayne Johnson (@therock) – 71 million Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) – 69 million. Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) – 68.9 million.

In Mexico, the stars, the most popular were:

Yuya (@yuyacst) – 7.3 million Thalia (@thalia) – 6.1 million. Black Jaguar – White Tiger (@blackjaguarwhitetiger) – 5.8 million Juanpa Zurita (@eljuanpazurita) – 5.7 mnillones Belinda (@belindapop) – 4.7 million Sweet Maria (@dulcemaria) – 3.7 million Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez (@ch14_instagram) – 3.6 million Kate del Castillo (@katedelcastillo) – 3.5 million Anahí (@orange) – 3.3 million Maite Perroni (@maitepb) – 3.2 million

10 photos with more likes at the global level:

1.- Selena Gomez

2.- Selena Gomez

3.- Selena Gomez

4.- Selena Gomez

74 ????????❤️ A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) it Apr 9, 2016 at 7:24hour PDT

5.- Selena Gomez

Japan A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) it Aug 1, 2016 at 9:00am PDT

6.- Cristiano Ronaldo

7.- Selena Gomez

@revivaltour A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) it Feb 15, 2016 at 5:40am PDT

8.- Selena Gomez

9.- Cristiano Ronaldo

10.- Selena Gomez

???? @revivaltour A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) it Jun 4, 2016 at 8:49pm PDT

5 more videos gustados:

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

Leo Messi

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

The top 5 of filters, most commonly used:

Clarendon Umbrella Juneau LARK Moon

Most instagrammeados:

Disney Properties Universal Studios Properties Central Park, New York Times Square, New York Eiffel Tower, Paris

Days instagrammeados: Halloween – October 31 In 15vo anniversary of 9/11 – September 11 The final of Euro 10 Jul U.S. presidential election – November 6, The Olympic games (Wins Michael Phelps, Simone working days and Usain Bolt) – August 14

Most instagrammeadas:

New York, New York London, England Moscow, Russia Sao Paulo, Brazil Paris, France Los Angeles, CA Saint Petersburg, Russia Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Istanbul, Turkey Jakarta, Indonesia

New users

Instagram also welcomed the new members of their community, among which are:

Papa Francisco (@franciscus)

Kanye West (@kanyewest)

Halle berry (@halleberry)

Kevin spacey (@kevinspacey)

Shailene Woodley (@shailenewoodley)

Gerard Butler (@gerardbutler)

James Corden (@j_corden)

Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)

Kate beckinsale (@katebeckinsale)

???????? A photo posted by Kate beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) he May 10, 2016 at 3:48hours PDT

Matt LeBlanc (@mleblanc)

Rob Gronkowski (@gronk)

Pelé (@Pele)

Hello, this is Edson. (But you can call me Pele). I’m happy to be here on Instagram, to connect with friends around the world, and to share with you Brazil….we Brazil, the country that I love. Right now, I am in New York, my second home. And invite you to come with me wherever I go. Let’s keep the ball rolling!! ⚽ Amazing game I heard, or Edson. (But vocês podem me Hamar Pele.) Estou delete happy, em not be here Instagram to connect com meus friends ao redor to the world of e compartilhar um pouco do Brasil com vocês…o meu Brazil, a country that I love. Estou em Nova York neste moment, Mina second home. I wanted convidá-I acompanhar. Deixe rolar a bola! A photo posted by Pele (@Pele), he Apr 25, 2016 at 5:59am PDT

Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston)