This is the best posts from Instagram in 2016

In 2016, Instagram held its sixth anniversary with more than 500 million users who have shared landscapes, plates or special moments in everyday life.
Charts of all types, including musicians, athletes or Actresses/actors used social media to share 95 million photos a day.
Selena Gomez has become one of the celebrities, year, Instagram, which not only took first place in the list of more supporters, because it was also the person pictures and the video received more likes. In Mexico Yuya was the celebrity who has more followers than it was.
The company, which was acquired by Facebook in 2012, the figure of 1 000 million United States dollars uses the same technology, advertising, social network that Zuckerberg manages to reach a certain audience.
Below we share what happened to Instagram in 2016.
The top 10 accounts with more and more fans around the world:
- Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) – 103 million.
- Taylor swift (@taylorswift) – 93.6 million
- Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) – 89.6 million
- Beyoncé (@beyonce) – 88.9 million
- Kim Kardashian (@@kimkardashian) – 87.8 million
- Cristiano Ronaldo (@Christian) – 82.3 million
- Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner) – 79.5 million
- Dwayne Johnson (@therock) – 71 million
- Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) – 69 million.
- Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) – 68.9 million.
In Mexico, the stars, the most popular were:
- Yuya (@yuyacst) – 7.3 million
- Thalia (@thalia) – 6.1 million.
- Black Jaguar – White Tiger (@blackjaguarwhitetiger) – 5.8 million
- Juanpa Zurita (@eljuanpazurita) – 5.7 mnillones
- Belinda (@belindapop) – 4.7 million
- Sweet Maria (@dulcemaria) – 3.7 million
- Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez (@ch14_instagram) – 3.6 million
- Kate del Castillo (@katedelcastillo) – 3.5 million
- Anahí (@orange) – 3.3 million
- Maite Perroni (@maitepb) – 3.2 million
10 photos with more likes at the global level:
1.- Selena Gomez
2.- Selena Gomez
3.- Selena Gomez
4.- Selena Gomez
74 ????????❤️
5.- Selena Gomez
Japan
It may be of interest to you: – did you hear That Mexicans in Spotify in 2016
6.- Cristiano Ronaldo
7.- Selena Gomez
@revivaltour
8.- Selena Gomez
9.- Cristiano Ronaldo
10.- Selena Gomez
???? @revivaltour
5 more videos gustados:
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Leo Messi
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
The top 5 of filters, most commonly used:
- Clarendon
- Umbrella
- Juneau
- LARK
- Moon
Most instagrammeados:
- Disney Properties
- Universal Studios Properties
- Central Park, New York
- Times Square, New York
- Eiffel Tower, Paris
- Days instagrammeados:
- Halloween – October 31
- In 15vo anniversary of 9/11 – September 11
- The final of Euro 10 Jul
- U.S. presidential election – November 6,
- The Olympic games (Wins Michael Phelps, Simone working days and Usain Bolt) – August 14
Most instagrammeadas:
- New York, New York
- London, England
- Moscow, Russia
- Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Paris, France
- Los Angeles, CA
- Saint Petersburg, Russia
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Istanbul, Turkey
- Jakarta, Indonesia
New users
Instagram also welcomed the new members of their community, among which are:
Papa Francisco (@franciscus)
Kanye West (@kanyewest)
Halle berry (@halleberry)
Kevin spacey (@kevinspacey)
Shailene Woodley (@shailenewoodley)
Gerard Butler (@gerardbutler)
James Corden (@j_corden)
Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)
Kate beckinsale (@katebeckinsale)
????????
Matt LeBlanc (@mleblanc)
Rob Gronkowski (@gronk)
Pelé (@Pele)
Hello, this is Edson. (But you can call me Pele). I’m happy to be here on Instagram, to connect with friends around the world, and to share with you Brazil….we Brazil, the country that I love. Right now, I am in New York, my second home. And invite you to come with me wherever I go. Let’s keep the ball rolling!! ⚽ Amazing game I heard, or Edson. (But vocês podem me Hamar Pele.) Estou delete happy, em not be here Instagram to connect com meus friends ao redor to the world of e compartilhar um pouco do Brasil com vocês…o meu Brazil, a country that I love. Estou em Nova York neste moment, Mina second home. I wanted convidá-I acompanhar. Deixe rolar a bola!
Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston)
He’s back!