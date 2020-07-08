To be “pregnant”: Hattusa Anitta announces its withdrawal from the music to devote himself to a mother to be

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
14


Brasilia, Brazil.- The Singer, Hattusa Anittathrough an interview revealed that when he is 30 years old, plans to take a break in order to devote your career to, to be a mother, because it is something that you intend to leave the page.

To be 30, 31 or 32, is pregnant, as the label needs to do his work, to me, to have to grow up fast, because at this age I want to be with my children and husband is very handsome, brome.

With seven years in the music friends get their thoughts exponentially to have grown in the msico collaborations with the singers of the world-class, such as Maluma, J Balvin, and Madonna.

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here