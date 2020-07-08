Trends: Kylie Jenner and delights his fans a video in which we see playing the game

More chances, Kylie Jenner proved that is much a stage mother. Social networks always publishes photos and videos in which we see sharing moments together with their little, Stormi, the fruit of his love with the singer Travis Scott.

This time the stars of the USA has affected his followers on Instagram after sharing the clip, where we see playing with Stormi on cosquilla.

In images of mothers and daughters appear with filter butterflies, while listening to that Kylie asks your child, raise your hand so he could make her laugh.

Video posted by supporters of Jenner the Instagram account “Kyliesnapchat”, which quickly reached more than 150 thousand views.

“Too beautiful”, “Stormi is very good, as you say your daughter is good, relationship is more expensive. I love their friendship, they are like sisters. Stormi is very blessed to have Kylie as a mother in life”, “It’s beautiful”, “sweet”, here are some messages that can be read in the publication.

Weeks ago, Stormi and Kylie did a message after the cast the cover of Vogue magazine, Czechoslovakia, the photo shoot was done at the residence of FaceTime.

Female, 22 years, shared his account in Instagram the cover, which are both looking directly into the camera, in the photo, Kylie wrote an emotional message dedicated to your child.

“I love this little baby that I want to blow up. Sometimes you just look at it and cry, knowing that he will never be so small. Who would say that it is so small, can occupy a large part of your heart”read in your post.

