Trump Federal assistance threatens to be cut, when the schools open this fall

The decision for the re-opening of schools, universities and other companies in General, lies with the governments of the Federal States, not the Federal government. The past month of AprilWashington, the government pushed to mitigate the constraints so as to revive the economy of the country, a decision that some experts as too hasty.

However, the increase in the cases of the coronavirus led to a number of States, both Republicans and Democrats, to go back and re-closure of non-core business, especially in Florida, Texas and California. As a result, many governors have already hesitated back into the classroom.

“We want to open, we are open and we’re not going to end,” promised Trump, don’t hesitate to insist: “We press to open the schools in the autumn”.