V (BTS) than Adele | Music

It’s not a record that they resist guys BTS. That group proved that they can give that talk on the digital platform separately.

This is the case, V, a gang member who posted Sweet Night in mid-March to the sound track of the series Itaewon Class. Maybe it was his success and the warm reception that has now broken a new record, exceeding even Adele.

As reported by Soompi, the song topped the iTunes charts in 77 locations around the world, reaching 88 on may 25. This achievement V was better with the DOGS, but not all that was there.

July 8, Sweet Night on top of the main playlist iTunes in conclusion, 103 regions. With this shot, Adele in your record to become/an artist, a singer, put yourself number 1 in 102 regions. Although this is not the first time that music BTS just came off, the mastery of some British achievement.

Hello Adele was the song of a group or soloist to reach number 1 in iTunes but was outrun Black Swan BTS who conquered the list in 104 countries. Congratulations V and ARMY!