“We’re in this together”: Jason momoa, for the call came from the stars

The Hollywood star was conducted as part of a campaign to raise awareness about how to use a tie, on which the tests are conducted in the social network win other comrades to register or take a photo using one or “miss the ball”. One of the last was totaled Jason Momoa, Onthat not hesitate to sign up right in front of the entrance to the local trade protection in his face.

“I was nominated by @jennifersiebelnewsom Challenge #KindlyMask – My mask for my community, all together”, it was a message that went to the post in which he called two other people to continue with the connection. “Remember, “outside”, held on the Day of Independence in the United States, the celebration of which was suspended because of the limitations of the pandemic.

Other stars, like Jason Momoa, On joined problems Lady GagaCourtney Kardashian or Michelle Pfeiffer. Actress at the age of 62 years went to his official Instagram profile to ask those readers who comply with measures to prevent the spread COVID-19, and in particular, the use of a tie of a pandemic. With a selfie on your profile official to remember Hollywood actress showed wearing a mask, only left, Baring his huge blue eyes.

“This is not politics, it is to be safe. #WearADamnMask. Thank you @juliannemoore 😷 ❤ it’s amazing, ” was the message that the translator left under the entry for several minutes, came more than 15 thousand likes. The post Michelle Pfeiffer comes after what they did to Jennifer aniston and Tom Hanks, to the dispute produced in the mask, which divides the population in the UNITED States.

The use of the tie in the US has become full of contradictions and reasons for the split among supporters of the Democratic party and the Republican party. The discussion was built, most likely, rejected the President himself, Donald trump (who was spotted many times in public and not one), but he defended the leaders of the Democrats, like Joe Biden. Now in the moments of explosion of cases COVID-19, in the southern part of the United States, the local authorities are trying to strengthen the campaign to use.