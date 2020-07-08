What is it about the end of the TikTok? Trump is of the opinion that the prohibition of the app in the United States as a retaliation against China

President Donald Trump said that his administration is with a view to the prohibition of the use of short videos TikTok in the United States as a way of retaliation against China for its handling of the coronavirus.

The comments of Trump Tuesday came a day after the Secretary of state, Michael Pompeo, said that the authorities are considering banning the application of which the parent company byte dance China.

“It is something that we see, Yes,” said Trump, as he was asked, in an interview with Greta Van Susteren of Gray Television on the comments of Pompeo. “It is a great business. Look what happened with China, this virus, you have made to this country and the whole world is shameful.”

Trump offered no details about a possible decision. Said, the ban that TikTok is “one of many” ways in which he tries to strike back at the government of Beijing, which has infected by the Corona Virus, almost three million people in the United States, and has already the lives of more than 130 thousand.

The President has seen them plunge to their numbers, the issue was in the electoral preferences in all the polls since his own response to the pandemic to call for widespread criticism, even by his refusal clearly that the Americans use, face towels.

TikTok said that it is not the users data to China, the rejection of the comments of Pompeo, who said that the government was considering a ban, in part, by the concern to your property.

“TikTok” is led by a CEO in the United States, with hundreds of employees and key persons in the area of security, products and public policy here in the United States,” said a spokesman for the company. “We have never turned over user data to the Chinese government, still, what would we do if we ask for it”.

TikTok exejecutivo Walt Disney ‘ s set Kevin Mayer as ceo last month. He also serves as Director of operations, byte dance.

To ban’s attention to the recent movement in India, nearly 60 Chinese applications, including TikTok, the presenter of Fox News, Laura Ingraham asked Pompeo if the management of Trump would also prohibit the application in the United States. “Sure, that’s what we see,” said Pompeo.

Then, it is recommended that the U.S. is not download the application unless you want to see your private data in the hands of the Chinese Communist party’s fall”.

Pompeo with other officials of the government of the United States, including senators Marco Rubio and Chuck Schumer, have been investigating for the sec, TikTok on potential threats to national security. The U.S. government also launched a review of the national security, the acquisition of Musical.ly of byte dance, a startup which later merged with TikTok.

The young people were organized by the Tiktok were cited as one of the reasons why a lot of people signed up to participate in the first rally of the campaign after the closure of the Trump last month in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for you not to visit. The campaign of Trump denied that the effort of the organization on-line, which has contributed, in a session expected to money lower than.

In the United States, TikTok over 165 million times has been downloaded, according to the estimates of the sensor tower. TikTok has denied the allegations that it poses a threat to the national security of the United States.

In a public demonstration of support for the protection of data of users of the Chinese government, TikTok said on Monday that it will suspend operations in Hong Kong for a national security law, which States that the social networking application to deliver the data to the user in Beijing. TikTok operates a separate version of the app in China called Douyin.