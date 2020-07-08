Who are the young men, the re-INVENTED, the coreografa de “La Chona”are?

Since a few days it was viral, the video the new shows coreografa the popular singer mexicana “Chona“the generated divided opinions among the internet users.

Some of them ensure that the new dance steps the song performed “Los Tucanes de Tijuana“You are very good, but others ask not to exceed the button-hole, and only the left, a good I remember viral.

You may be interested in:

The version is adapted to the new era of social networks with the arrival of the TikTok.

So far, we know that the coregrafos are Emilio Martnez and Ivan Martnez, better known as the “Martnez twins, twins Catalans.

From: Edition Digital-The Herald Mexico

iorm