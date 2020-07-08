With a gift: César Duarte, the Governor of the PRI, accused of corruption, arrested in Florida

César Duarte Jáquez, pri Governor of Chihuahua, is accused of diversion of EUR 550 million pesos. His capture is reported only when Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the President of Mexico, a visit to Donald Trump, his U.S. counterpart at the White house.

SEE MORE Lozoya is so corrupt that steel the PRI a bribe for a house: “Audiencia Nacional in Spain

Mexico City, 8. July (However).– César Duarte Jáquezwith 21 arrest warrants in Mexico Crime with corruption, was arrested on this day in Miami, Florida, confirmed the office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic (FGR).

Santiago Nieto Castillo, owner of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), congratulated Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, the Secretary for Foreign Affairs, through the procedure of extradition of César Duarte.

The arrest is only on the day that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is located in Washington, in an official visit with the President, Donald Trump.

Duarte is part of the same litter, politicians of the party of the institutionalized Revolution (PRI) sold Peña Nieto as “the new generation of the PRI”.

In the year 2018, the government of Chihuahua, the then attorney General of the Republic of the folders of the investigation and the arrest warrants had up to this point against Cesar Duarte, for various offenses. Throughout the years, the then attorney-General, under the previous administration, inactive, remained on the case, recalled to the office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic in a communiqué.

SEE MORE It was an achievement of Ebrard and SRE, says Santiago Nieto on the detention of the pri, César Duarte

“Given the importance of the matter and for the avoidance of impunity, in the year 2019, the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) began the joint work and coordination with the office of the attorney General of the state of Chihuahua to develop and submit the extradition request that meets all of the requirements of the laws of the United States,” he said.

8. October 2019, the judges control the judicial district Morelos, state of Chihuahua, fought arrest warrant against César Duarte, for his probable responsibility in the crime of embezzlement, and conspiracy.

18. December of the same year, the office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic requested the support of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs for the processing of the formal request for extradition of César Duarte to the government of the United States.

Within the next 72 hours of detention, according to the information of the provisional and not yet official, claimed it would be presented before the Federal court in the Southern district of Florida, where they are explained their rights and the crimes for which it is required by the government of Mexico, explained the ag’s office.

The arrest warrant for extradition was issued by a Federal judge in New Mexico, in the United States of America.

The government of Chihuahua reported that in late November last year that it is in the process of 19 arrest warrants, local and Federal action against the former Governor, César Duarte Jáquez, for the purposes of extradition. Although it’s aggravating sentences against 11 people convicted of embezzlement, and the other 17 remain in the criminal proceedings, the head of the network of corruption was in the United States.

SEE MORE The Federal court denied sought the protection of Caesar Duarte, to avoid an arrest warrant

The first application for the arrest of the former Governor Duarte was born on 28 March 2017, and the red chip was from the International police (Interpol) on 31 March of the year. But President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at a conference in the morning that the delivery was not “grounded request well” during the administration of his predecessor, Enrique Peña Nieto.

According to the research of justice for the state of Chihuahua, the former President is accused of, the diversion of EUR 550 million pesos, and you will have seized 16 properties, 12 farms and two ranches.

And the warrant Covenant was in the order of the special Prosecutor for attention to election crimes (Fepade), for withholding a choice of 14 million pesos, allegedly for the benefit of the Revolutionary Institutional party (PRI), an institution that finished its process of eviction in June.

In may 2019, Javier Corral, the Governor of Chihuahua, reported that began, in coordination with the Federation, a new strategy for the implementation of the closure of the process of the extradition of his predecessor, César Duarte, accused of embezzlement.