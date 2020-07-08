“Working together for a thriving region”: Trump and lopez OBRADOR celebrated the triumph of the T-MEC-historic meeting

Photo: JIM WATSON / AFP)

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, held a meeting in the Oval Office, for which, according to them, a message to the media, and subsequently, a Declaration was signed in the Joint.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

López Obrador and trump came out to the Rose Garden, where they had planned, the first, the signing of the Declaration Together, and then the message to the media, however, changes the order of events.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The American President was the first of the word and thanked his counterpart, Mexican to be elected to the United States the first country to visit since assuming the presidency.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“The relationship between the United States and Mexico was never so close as now,” said Trump.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The President, Trump said that people “said bets against” the relationship between Mexico and the United States, but: “we are friends, allies, and partners, very close.”

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

For his part, López Obrador, the meeting stopped and said that both Nations have in the March together into the future”.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Instead of distance ourselves, we are determined to March together toward the future, is for the understanding, and put aside the differences, or resolve them with the dialogue and with mutual respect”López Obrador said.

The Mexican head of state noted that it is forgotten, while “wrong”, have been able to agreements of cooperation and good-neighbourly relations.

“There are grievances, which are not yet forgotten, but we also need to establish agreements of cooperation and coexistence”, said the Mexican head of state.

(Photo: Courtesy Of Presidency)

López Obrador was received from Donald Trump to 14:00 hrs (Washington time) in the White house.

(Photo: Courtesy Of Presidency)

The President of Mexico, and the President held a private meeting in the Oval Office and then with their delegations.

Trump and Lopez Obrador gathered in search of a “long-term solution to illegal immigration”, according to the White house.

The convoy of President López Obrador, Ingresó to 2 in the afternoon (Washington time) on the White house, where moments before I found myself on the truck, where he was traveling to the Mexican head of state the American President was received at the front door of his colleague in Mexico.

Upon arrival, Donald Trump, and Lopez Obrador was greeted with a gesture to shake hands. The agents wore no mask, and seconds after the historic encounter, occurred in the interior of the White house.

Then the greetings, Protocol, presentation of the delegations and the signing of the guest book, the President held the historic meeting.

López Obrador, his entourage and journalists who accompany you to events at the White house, were a test COVID-19, last-minute subject, as part of the Protocol, to enter the premises.

The procession, the Mexican Secretary for the economy Graciela Marquez Colín, the head of the office of the Bureau is incorporated, the foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon;, Alfonso RomoAmbassador of Mexico to the United States, Martha Bárcenaand the head of the residency presidency, Daniel Asaf Manjarrez.

Supporters of the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador collect in the vicinity of the White house in Washington, DC, on 8. July 2020 before his meeting with US President Donald Trump. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)

The day ended with a work of the leadership of two presidents, with the participation of its delegation and managing Director of the two countries.food

The 18:35h start the statements of the two presidents in the Cross Hall the The white house, according to 18:45, Lopez Obrador visit, dinner in his honor the President Donald J. Trump in the The Living Room Of This the White house.

Washington, DC, united States. 8. July 2020. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico’s President leads the ceremonies of the Deposit of the wreaths to the monuments of Abraham Lincoln and Benito Juarez. Photo:The Presidency



Very early this Wednesday, Lopez Obrador of his official activity began, visiting the monuments to Abraham Lincoln and the statue of Benito Juárez, in which he deposited an offering.

The Mexican head of state returned to the official residence, very close to the Mexican Embassy, after visiting the memorials and had lunch with the officials that accompany it.

Washington, DC, united States. 8. July 2020. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico’s President leads the ceremonies of the Deposit of the wreaths to the monuments of Abraham Lincoln and Benito Juarez. Photo:The Presidency



The visit to the Lincoln memorial took more than 10 minutes, as it was referred to in the agenda.

Then, as the statue of the meritorious of the Americas, under strict surveillance of the secret service, there was a short ceremony in which they sang the Mexican national anthem.

The statue was a gift from Mexico to the United Statesin reciprocity with the statue of President Abraham Lincoln Park in Mexico city, is located in Lincoln.

The working visit of Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Washington has provoked the reactions are divided. In the framework of the meeting with his counterpart, Donald Trump, the show of support and encouragement have been constant, but have also been combined with criticism and claims by her critics in the United States.

In the vicinity of the statue of Benito Juarez, where the Mexican President, a wreath, gathered several people to make clear their position vis a vis the Mexican government. Some chanted “it Is an honor, with Obrador!”, in addition to waving their flags of Mexico and banners in support of the project, which has been called by the President, the Fourth Transformation.

In the same place, the supporters of the chief Executive, which was guarded by an escort of the Department of Homeland Security United States, also sang the Mexican national anthem and threw out phrases like “you are Not alone!”, in the case of repeated occasions.

The Central objective of the visit was the celebration of the recent entry into force of the Treaty Mexico-Usa-Canada (T-MEC) and to the strengthening of the strategic partnership between the two Nations.

