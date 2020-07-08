Zodiac of 8. July 2020| A day of contrasts for all | horoscopes

News astrological: This Wednesday, the moon in transit is in Aquarius, approaching the sign of Pisces, and we have a vibration in the number 1 from the beginning. This is the result of the addition of the presence (8) month (7), and year (2020=4), and therefore 8+7+4=19, 9+1=10, 1+0=1.

This has a great relevance, since it is in a Phase of change, of adaptation, but of the beginnings. Remember that every morning when we Wake up is a new beginning, and we must use it, because it is a new opportunity that life gives us, to correct what we did wrong and what we have done. The planets mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto and the asteroids, Ceres continues to decline.

It is in your life in the energy of your ruling planet!

In the element Fire, that is, the characters Aries, Leo and Sagittariusthe sound is a bit of a mystery this Wednesday. However, in spite of the disadvantages, you will feel calm, quiet, sure that you on your feelings and this stability love is extended to those around you.

It is a day to enjoy with friends and family to life, a romantic evening, and leave behind the bitterness of the past. You are enveloped in a wave appealing and your words are right. It can arise, however, a discussion with your partner about the reasons of jealousy. Do not dwell on it, tries to put things in their place, and you should not overdo it in order not to complicate the Problem.

If your character is the element is Earth, that is, Taurus, Virgo and CapricornYou need to be more flexible when making decisions and did not have the manual, only appearances. Has started a cycle of economic gains. It requires a force to depend on the determination of a setback or a word of rejection.

The little things the happiness can ruin and this Sunday you have in your favor a position, the planetary, which helps you to better enjoy life, your intimacy, and sex. Is not to argue a day or to fight, but to resolve a problem sentimental with a kiss or a caress.

You know, horoscope, Gypsy and find out which character you are

In the character of the element Airas Gemini, Libra and Aquarius it is a good day to read about your interests and Hobbies. Your ideas about the economy and the company are clear, and your perceptions are correct. Follow your gut feeling and you will be able to put your money, where it for you will be most comfortable, in these moments, but do not neglect the opinions of the experts and get advice is always with competent people.

Finally, for the article Waterthe characters Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces it is a note: don’t fret by a temporary alienation, as it will be, transitory and of short duration.

However, you need to do your part to prevent small disagreements to large storms of the glasses of water, and fights the daily path of the one you love. The most important thing is that you know, take your time so as not to lose it with someone who is not worth it.