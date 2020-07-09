AMLO and Trump kept a healthy distance, if you find yourself in the White house

Mexico.- The President of the United States Of America (EU), Donald Trumpreceived in the White House Washington, DC-the President AMLOas part of the visit, the date of entry into force of the Treaty of Mexico, the United States and Canada (withT-MEC).

In the follow-up to the healthy distance recommended by the health authorities, the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19, the leader asked a few seconds for the cameras and avoid Greeting hand or hugging.

López Obrador and Trump They entered the White house for a private meeting. It is expected that within an hour offered a joint message to the journalists and the media.

In accordance with the agenda issued by the Secretariat of Foreign relations (SRE), leaders hold a first meeting in the Oval Office, the official residence. Then it will be the Cabinet a meeting with the delegations of both countries in the living room.

Some users of social networks and the choice of have highlighted Band AMLO who for this extraordinary opportunity, for a special design in the colors green and blue, with figures of eagles, the, in the symbols of the country.

The historical tie-in, the President @lopezobrador_ in his first meeting with President Trump pic.twitter.com/cCg7sLqQg7 — Rodolfo R (@rodolforom) 8. July 2020

The activities of the Mexican President in Washington DC began very early in the morning, when he went to the monument to Abraham Lincoln Deposit a offer as a sign of respect.

Then López Obrador moved to the monument in honor of Benito Juarez, the place where he was received with a show of support by dozens of people. In this space, the President of the federal the Mexican national anthem sang.