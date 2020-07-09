AMLO. Entrepreneurs invited to take pictures of the gala dinner with Trump

On his Twitter account Patricia ArmendárizCEO Sustainable Financial and only Women Entrepreneurs was invited to dinner, tonight, ” offered the President of the United States of America Donald Trumpshared some photos of the meeting.

The ensured the participation as an investor in the reality tv show “Shark Tank” for Mexico, that Andrés Manuel López Obrador guaranteed American entrepreneur that his government is in the best disposition to favor their investments and assured that it is the Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard, and Alfonso Romo, head of the office of the presidency.

“We are in the best disposition to favor their investments in Mexico”@lopezobrador_because that is our Chancellor@m_ebrardand@AlfonsoRomo1 pic.twitter.com/Wh12LqydoH Patricia Armendariz (@PatyArmendariz) 9. July 2020

The entrepreneur pointed out that Donald Trump has stated that López Obrador “is the best President we had. It is hard, bold, and very much wants to their country.”

“Your President @lopezobrador_ had the best President of the us. It is hard fat. And very much wants to their country,” @realDonaldTrump Patricia Armendariz (@PatyArmendariz) 8. July 2020

He wrote that the entrepreneur Carlos Slim he commented that the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (withT-MEC) “is more complete than the previous one, due to the inclusion of the rules of work”.

The Engineer@Carlos slimSpeaking of tmec, where it is more complete than the previous one by the inclusion of the rules of work pic.twitter.com/6o22T4pzBg Patricia Armendariz (@PatyArmendariz) 8. July 2020

In that Carlos Bremer, President and CEO of Value Grupo Financiero, expressed his commitment to Mexico.

@carlosbremergAn expression of their commitment to the mx pic.twitter.com/6HBS6gwhEy Patricia Armendariz (@PatyArmendariz) 8. July 2020

Among the business people at the dinner in honor of the Mexican head of state: Carlos Hank González of the Grupo Financiero Banorte, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Grupo Salinas, Daniel Chavez Moran, Grupo Vidanta, Bernardo Gómez Martínez, Grupo Televisa, Francisco González Sánchez of Multimedia group and Olegario Vázquez Aldir of Grupo Empresarial Angeles.

Meet AMLO-Trump

This Wednesday, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his us counterpart Donald Trump, held its meeting in the White House although they stressed that the bilateral relations between the two countries, as part of the axis of the Treaty Mexico-Usa-Canada (T-MEC).

The leaders were two common messages to the media in which your commitment to the friendship and trade relations with the entry into force of T-MEC was approved. Lopez Obrador stressed that despite all the bad forecasts, the trump card, his friend is and always will be.

“Could not predict, we fight, we are friends and we remain friends,” said the Mexican head of state in a last message before the President’s trump card in the Cross Hall of the White house.

López Obrador said that both the countries neighboring cities and brothers, the try, good relations, both in economic, commercial, social and cultural.

“We are the countries that we are peoples, the neighbors, brothers who want to have good relations in economic, commercial, social, cultural, and that is the purpose of this visit I met, in the middle of the day, this is the beginning of a new stage. We have just added a new free trade agreement between Canada, Mexico and the United States (T-MEC), and with this new Treaty will strengthen the economy of our region of North America, which is a fundamental purpose, since there is a very good news for the people in the three countries.”

In the meantime, the President, Donald Trump described as “exceptional,” the visit carried out, the insured of his counterparts from Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and that he, despite the odds against both of the presidents have a very good relationship from the beginning had learned, so that “we, not to bet against us.”

In the White house, the President noted that the Mexican-have been implemented in American and-oriented businesses and industries, as well as a part of the facilities of the police and the military.

“Here, we will reflect on what has been achieved by our peoples together through several generations, and we take advantage of the opportunities in the future. We are touched in a region of both oceans, and we are blessed with people that blessed the most and talented in the world, it has everything to do with the peoples”.

Donald Trump pointed out that both Nations will be able to unleash greater potential and greater prosperity for its citizens.

“With this visit, I will never be able to have more confidence about the fate of this continent’s majestic, and have never been in better hands and will never be a better future. We would like to thank you, once again, that you are here today, it is an honor to be here with you,” he concluded.

