AMLO has, playful with a man he criticized for years: Leon Krauze

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a joint statement with Mexico’s President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador signed up as you sit side by side in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U. S., the 8. July 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The visit of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Donald Trump at the White house in the framework of the start Treaty, the trade between Mexico, the United States and Canada (also called T-MEC) was not seen as a success, in addition to describe it as a missed opportunity, according to the column by Leon Krauze in The Washington Post.

The Mexican journalist said in the text, with the title “The diplomacy of the subordination of AMLO in the White house,” from the beginning, the agenda of the meeting between the representatives“I don’t know why it was necessary for this visitespecially in the midst of a pandemic”.

On the other hand, in question the decision of President López Obrador visiting the monuments of the former American President Abraham Lincoln and ex-Mexican President Benito Juárez made, rather than for other activities such as a meeting with a democratic legislature or a meeting with groups of migrants.

And noted that “his meeting with Trump in the White house was choreographed meticulously designed to celebrate the possibility of a photo session to the start of the T-MEC”.

In addition, Krauze was of the view, to thank the profits for Obrador, according to the, of the goodness of his counterpart down to Mexico is a mystery still, but without a doubt, Donald Trump will use the visit as a piece of great importance in his election campaign on the way to the next elections on may 3. November.

The columnist also described the visit of the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as “incomprehensible”, because the small political summit, prepared seemed to be the American to come, broke with the abolition of the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, but the Mexican, in spite of went ahead “a President who is on the way to Mexico in the world” and his constant evasive maneuvers to travel as head of state.

“The fact that you have decided to visit Trump to praise him personally and to rejoice (…) it’s not so much a sign of heroism, as it repeats some of the helpers of Lopez Obrador, but instead of surrender, “he wrote.

After the heads of state and heads of government have their respective talk in the garden of the White house, is located in Washington, D.C., said that Krauze the possibility of confrontation was wasted I was driven in search of Lopez Obrador, mainly due to the policy antimigración of trump.

“Nothing showed that romp in the White house,” wrote Mexican journalist, also refer to the book”Hey, Trump’ in the AMLO, the steadfastness against decisions such as the border wall was launched.

He’s also been critical of the decision, prefer compliments to givethe called it “wrong and shameful”, because she takes the view that it “has imposed a list of terrible policies of the Mexican government, he mercilessly millions of Mexican immigrants without papers followed, threatens the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries of DACA and miss, and a similar number of potential Central American refugees, with the active cooperation of Lopez Obrador.”

He also said that this gave way to a “smart” strategy of peace-making,” as “the template neck is good diplomacy”.

Finally, he considered that the election promise of AMLO create a loop bilateral with respect to the Land, the neighbors to the North have become, dear, “in an unbalanced relationship, based on the needs and whims of the United Statesand acatamientos and gratitude demeaning on the part of Mexico.”

