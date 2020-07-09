AMLO started back to Mexico, landing at the airport with a mask

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to start upon arrival at the airport Ronald Reagan in Washington, face towels of their return to the country after their tour in the United States Of America.

In this neighboring country, López Obrador yesterday met with his counterparts in the United StatesDonald Trump, then of the various activities.

AMLO came in with his entourage to the air terminal in Washington, d….c., and later arrival in Miami, where it will be scaled.

Before taking a commercial flight in the direction of Mexico city, the Reporter asked questions to the President of Mexico.

President, make you happy?, bat.

The holder of the Executive power, not to mention words, he lifted up his left thumb on two occasions before entering the air terminal.

The Mexican head of state, who is wearing a white guayabera, came in a convoy, guarded by Secret Service agents and Local police.

The holder of the Executive traveling the Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, and the Minister for economy, Graciela Marquez Colín.

President López Obrador ended last night on an official visit to the White house, where he met with his us counterpart Donald Trump, who is in favour of the T-MEC is a crisis, an instrument to overcome the economic, but, above all, stressed the historic relations of friendship linking the two Nations.

The President @lopezobrador_ arrived at 08:00, local time, to take to the Ronald Reagan National Airport, a commercial flight in the direction of Mexico city #Video: Alberto Morales pic.twitter.com/F5zBluEub2 El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) 9. July 2020

cg