Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his party, the guardian of the Secret Service

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the President of Mexico, arrived this Tuesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., in the United States, where he will meet with his counterpart Donald Trump in the context of the start of the Free trade agreement-or T-MEC.

The flight of the Mexican head of state landed in the vicinity of the 16:51 hours Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlantla, Georgia, where the President and his entourage made a stop of two hours.

Upon arrival, be ascended to the elements of the Secret Service of the United States to accompany the plane of the Delta Airline, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Graciela Marquez, Minister for the economy, according to the portal The Reason.

The medium said that it was a command, the Department of Customs and Border Protectionby Homeland Securityas a u. s. territory is invited to be responsible for the safety of the President, and their companions

The media was informed that AMLO and his party will be under the protection of the Secret Service, accompanied this Tuesday night in the group up to their final destination in Washington, D.C.

The President is also accompanied by the coordinator of the office of the Bureau, Alfonso Romo; Daniel Asaph, Head of the residency presidency; and the Ambassador of Mexico in the United States, Martha Bárcena. Pointed to the absence of the writer and academic, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, the wife of Andres Manuel.

The itinerary of the President to 8. July starts on the monuments of two former presidents: the American Abraham Lincoln and Mexico’s Benito Juarez, one of the figures most admired by AMLO.

The next stop is the white house, where you’ve got an appointment at the first meeting of the presidents of the trumpet, and Lopez Obrador, of the also in the company of business people of both Nations.

On the part of Mexico, it turned out, that the members of the Advisory Council On Economic the attendance at the dinner, where they, among other things, the launch of the T-MEC to discuss on 1. July.

The meeting will be present Carlos Hank GonzálezPresident of the Grupo Financiero Banorte; Bernardo Gomez, co-ceo of Grupo Televisa; Olegario Vásquez Aldirwho is the owner of Grupo Empresarial Angeles; Daniel Chavez Moranthat works as a real estate developer , and founder Grupo Vidanta; and Miguel RinconCEO Bio Poplar.

On the other hand, is presented on Bloomber, that is also a part of the dinner could Germán Larrea, executive director of the mining Group Mexicoas well as Alberto BaillèresThe owner of Department stores and the fourth richest person in the country.

During the reunines of the work, the President is also the issue of the candidacy of Mexico, through the Directorate-General of the World Trade organization (WTO), in which they proposed to Jesus SeadeSecretary Of State Of North America.

The other issue of great reelevancia the bilateral cooperation to the attention of the pandemic of COVID-19, where The United States stands out as the first of the contagions and deaths because of the virus-SARS-CoV-2.

Despite the implementation on the table, of the problems of the new EU Treaty, U. s.-Mexico-Canada, is going to be absent, the canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to his press office, the canadian leader is to attend the meetings of the Cabinet and a meeting of the Parliament in Ottawa.

“We want the best for the United States and Mexico in the Wednesday meeting” the statement said, to ensure that there were discussions about the possible participation of Canada.

