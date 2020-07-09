Bebe Rexha instagram, and made him completely unrecognizable

Bebe Rexha takes months in prison away from social networking focusing on yourself, on your mental health, image, and especially, I composing! These months were very productive for the artist. But at that time he focused on music, her hair went back to her original color, and I love it!

Singer ‘Meant to be” known for bright blonde mane, silver with oil, and all received prizes and starring all your video files. However, keeping in Moreno went to pour gradually the roots, and it seems that Bebe Rexha plans dejárselo so. Although almost beyond recognition, change the view is amazing.

In may, has shared in the publication promotion of black to basics: “Day 64 of the quarantine: my roots grow, and it seems that my black hair and plans to return”, I wrote on the photo where he is depicted with clothes to be in the house, but the number of the girl’s cabin.

Must be that all the comments were positive, because in your latest selfie, the artist appeared out of the hair so that most of the hair was black, and only atisbaba its characteristic blonde color in the tie. “Dark hair back,” assured: “What do you think? I don’t know” interestingly, the singer, which is not fully confident in his new appearance.

It is clear, however, that huge changes in the face of his new music. There is still time to make a decision, because Bebe Rexha stated in their story is not yet planning new disk. “I know my fans very frustados because I want new music. I promise that I will work harder every day,” – assured.

“This is the best project in which I worked, and this album is my favorite,” further, saying that it would be their second album after a brand-new ‘Expectations’ in 2018. “I can’t wait what you will hear. Only that I don’t think this is a perfect time released the album“he said, “When the world will be a better estrenaré all. Promise what to expect from that, you can only win“, the application was filed.