Bella Hadid Instagram vs publications, in particular in Palestine – Pen Nuclear

Bella Hadid in Instagram accused of “bullying” to remove the photo you published of the passport of his father, showed his place of birth as Palestine.

“Instagram has deleted my story, which simply read, “Proud that Palestine’,” wrote Bella Hadid 23 years ago, his story in the social network. “Instagram for sure, much to be proud of what homeland in Palestine, my father -‘ intimidation, harassment, naked graphics, or having sex?’,” added. (: Bella Hadid)

The model, which is by origin a Palestinian and Dutch said, “that does Not allow us to be the Palestinians in Instagram? This, for me, is a mockery.” (: Bella Hadid)

Bella Hadid to publish a photo of an American passport, and his father, Mohammed, in another story, and added: “do you Want to change it place of birth?” (: Bella Hadid)

“I am proud to be in Palestine,” he said, before encouraging them, 31.4 million followers, “we should publish, where they were born their fathers and mothers today! You can Recuérdenles so proud of the fact that this is where they come from!” (: Bella Hadid)

The press Secretary of the ownership structure in Facebook said Page Six in his statement that “the privacy of our community, we do not tolerate that people post personal information such as passport numbers, in Instagram. In this case, the passport number was erased from the face of the earth, because this material must not be removed. We restored the contents and apologize to Bella for mistakes.”

Information Page Six