Brazil, 1.7 million cases of coronavirus exceeded in the register 44.571 new cases in the last 24 hours

Brazil 1.713.160 cases of the coronavirus has reached the registration 44.571 cases in the last 24 hourswhile the number of the dead came to the 67.964, informed the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, on the day before that gave positive COVID-19.

Brazil, the second most affected country in the world by the coronavirus behind the United States, Added 1.223 dead since yesterdaywhile other 4.105 deaths under investigation, according to the daily balance of the Federal Ministry of health.

The portfolio emphasizes, to reflect that the data of the last few days a rise in the curve of confirmed cases and a stabilization in the curve of deaths from the coronavirus.

Since we took the first case in Brazil, at the end of February, more than a million people have recovered from the disease.

In the first few months, the virus struck heavily to Manaus, capital of Amazonas state, as well as some regions in the South-East of the country, such as sao Paulo or Rio de Janeiro, but in recent weeks has spread with force to other areas, such as the mid-west and the South.

Despite the fact that the occupancy of the ICU was in St. Paul, where he was born, 90%, to focus the most populous state of the country, the highest number of cases and deaths (341.365 and 16.788, respectively).

Behind it are the States of Ceará (128.471 cases, and 6.665 deaths) and Rio de Janeiro (126.329 infections and 10.970 deaths) are.

Among the infected by the new coronavirus was also the President of Jair Bolsonaro is nowwho announced the day before that she tested positive in a test for coronavirus, and spend two weeks in quarantine.

The Brazilian President, one of the most skeptical about the severity of the coronavirus, he said, that has improved, thanks to the use of hydroxychloroquine, Malaria, and their efficacy is not proven, the disease to treat.

“Those against the hydroxychloroquine, but you have no alternatives, I regret to inform you that I am very good with its use, and, with God’s grace, I will live still for a long time,” he said this Wednesday Bolsonaro on your social networks.

Bolsonaro, one of the leading companies tend to be skeptical about the severity of the coronavirus, gave positive COVID-19 (Mk-belt/Palace of Planalto/d / DPA)



The last weekend before the diagnosis of the coronavirus, the head of the state remained a feverish activity in the streets, and without warning of any kind, was involved in several events with advisors, Ministers, and even the Ambassador of the United States, Todd Chapman.

After the positive Bolsonaro, Chapman be, as a Minister and Advisor to the President, was subjected to a test for the coronavirus, but it has a negative.

