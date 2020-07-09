Buscaglia: “If this government is not the triumph, Mexico can cause authoritarianism to democracy”

Edgardo Buscaglia, a scientist and a scholar, who warned that the phenomenon of organized crime in Mexico and in the world, that the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has a historic opportunity in the fight against corruption, for example, with the case of Emilio Lozoya Austin, and if you take advantage of, “really comes demagogy of an authoritarian” to Mexico.

Mexico City, 7. July (However).– Edgardo BuscagliaAcademic and researcher at Columbia University in New York, said on Tuesday that the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador not triumph in the fight the Corruption You lose Opportunity cenand may in a row “Authoritarianism demagogic in the direction of the future”.

“We don’t want this government to succeed, because if this government expects the triumph Mexico it is much worse. Many Opponents the President, criticizing him for an authoritarian, by the demagogue, what comes to Mexico, if this government is not the triumph that it is not won by a democratic government, clean elections, if you want to see the triumph of the alternative, it is much worse: we find characters as I wanted to cut the hand ” to the people [en referencia a la propuesta que hizo el hoy Gobernador de Nuevo León, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, durante la campaña por la Presidencia en 2018]People of this kind would break under the power, and the political norms, because the people descreída of the party, the democratic process has no confidence in the political system,” she said.

Buscaglia is co-founder of the inter-American Association of Law and Economics of the Iberian Peninsula. Was this Tuesday with Alvaro Delgado Gómez and Alejandro Páez Varela, drivers, the “journalists”, which is from Monday to Friday for the chain The Eighth.

The academic view that the administration of López Obrador has “the last historic opportunity” to demonstrate that democracy can work in Mexico. “This government needs to show that you can do justice in a country where justice is dead, if this is not achieved, the political effect is disastrous for Mexico, because it is really in front of demagogues and authoritarian,” he warned Bucaglia.

Over the investigation, the Mexican authorities maintained against Emilio Lozoya Austin, former Director of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), was of the view that it is important to have a “Maxi proceso” criminal involvement of persons in connection with the corruption case to demonstrate that “open bar” ended up in Mexico.

“Always the countries change their historical progress through the demonstration effect, when a government starts to demonstrate that they ended the open bar and what you have to begin by emblematic cases, of the case, Lozoya is a cult, to the extent that would be for the red, who was this person, especially,” said the doctor, she also serves as President of the Instituto de Acción Ciudadana (citizen participation Institute), a civil society organization aimed at establishing international networks for rescuing and protecting victims of transnational organized crime.

The researchers underscore the importance of the work on a massive program of repair of the damage to the victims, and stated that with a “Maxi proceso”, as could the Lozoya Austin, and with the repair of damage to the victims could be, “a restoration of faith in democracy and the judiciary: two-factor stabilizers of the society”.

In an interview with Delgado and Páez, the specialist is of the opinion that it is necessary to conduct an investigation of the organised crime, against Emilio Lozoya to find out more details about the criminal network, which allowed for acts of corruption of Pemex for the six-year period of the pri, Enrique Peña Nieto.

“For a human being such as Lozoya decides to cooperate, to consider the people who are subject to him, Lozoya is already a checkmate. The people subject to him should be a test for Lozoya to see that it can protect no power to the front. The only way to exercise is a check against the other members of the criminal organization through a definition of organized crime. While Lozoya is a checkmate, he must think that the other members of the organization are faced with that check. That is to say: there is no power that can protect just as well as it the Maxi procesos works,” he said.

INVESTIGATION AGAINST LOZOYA

In the document of the charges against the former Director of Pemex, Emilio Lozoya Austin, it is claimed, was so damaged that it diverted money from bribes for the former government party –the party of the institutionalized Revolution (PRI), which was active, to buy for a home of 1.9 million US dollars for your family.

The office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic (FGR) announced a few days ago, the indictment of Emilio Lozoya on Monday, after Spain authorized his extradition, that the opposite charges of money laundering, bribery and conspiracy are equivalent to. But might by different counts, the fincaron to be arrested in Spain. Lozoya says he did nothing illegal.

The Mexican authorities have said that he will speak to you about the bribe-millionaires, which would have been paid by the owner of the Brazilian Odebrecht, and the acquisition of Petróleos Mexicanos, a fertilizer plant at an inflated price in the year 2015.

The miso-President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in his speech in the early hours of the morning of the last Sunday and Monday, the Lozoya “offers to talk”, and many in Mexico hope that the exfuncionario can incorporate to others in the Institutional Revolutionary party, or maybe even the former President, Enrique Peña Nieto, who ruled the country from 2012 to 2018.

There is a presumption that the Lozoya, which contributed to the campaign of Peña Nieto in 2012, he used money from bribes to his or her boss to be chosen coordinate.

But according to court documents, on Monday, Lozoya 4 million asked be released for $ to Odebrecht for the campaign of the PRI in 2012, and spent the half of the property in the name of his wife.

“In exchange for the support of the Director of Odebrecht for its positioning in the States of Veracruz, Tamaulipas and Hidalgo, in the month of March, 2012, the claims, asked him, who’s a payment in his behalf to support the political campaign of the party of the PRI,” according to the National audience of Spain.

From April to June and in November —the elections are conducted julio_ have been deposited, the company, up to 8 transfers for a total of $ 4 million in accounts in connection with the family of Lozoya, but “part of this amount was attributable to the 23. Day of August, 2013” the purchase of a building for 1.9 million dollars “in the state of Guerrero… of the woman who claimed Marielle Helen Ecker’s,” added the spectator.

That seems to be a reference to a property in the tourist centre of Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, on the Pacific coast, which was seized briefly by the authorities.

Apparently, the year 2013 was a year with a profit for Lozoya. In the court documents it is claimed that Odebrecht allegedly offered to get him $ 6 million in bribes to a contract with the renovation of a former refinery. In the long term, the Brazilian company will be paid 5 million US dollars.

The company Altos Hornos de Mexico, which later sold to Pemex, a fertilizer plant at an inflated price, when Lozoya, directed at this last one, allegedly paid him $ 3.4 million in 2012. Once more, the exfuncionario used 2.58 million of this money to purchase a property, in an elegant district of Mexico city.

Lozoya, who led Pemex 2012 to 2016, while the government of Peña Nieto, has always been committing a crime denied, but he was fled into Mexico, and on the run for a month abroad. The Spanish police arrested him in the southern city of Malaga in February.

