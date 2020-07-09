Campaign of Donald Trump aired the speech of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the United States

The Twitter account is aimed at Spanish-speaking community of the United States, a campaign in favor of the President Trump (photo: EFE)

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), the in this 8. In July, the bilateral meeting with the President, Donald Trump, but the address of tabasco, was Biden from the team in the Spanish of his namesake to lash out against Joeone of the figures is stronger than the search for the presidency of the United States.

It was called on Twitter to Team up with trump, the official presentation of the campaign in Spanish in the offer, it said in common speech, in which Lopez Obrador, that the United States treated the Mexicans “Understanding and respect” as a reaction to the statements of Joe Biden.

The former Vice-President, is currently a virtual candidate of the Democrats for the elections, and recalled in the current U.S. executive, the Mexicans attacked on several occasions.

Trump began his campaign in 2016, calling the rapist Mexicans. He has passed on, the racism against our latino community since then.

Confirmed the need to work in partnership with Mexico, to the restoration of the dignity and humanity in the immigration systemone of the topics, it’s rather in vogue with reference to the relations between the two countries, and promised that one of his main goals as President.

Also at this meeting, not to participate after the participation of the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, who said he could attend the event because of several obligations that I had planned (photo: Bloomberg)

It was then, when the campaign in the Spanish trump card of the system, the speech López Obrador to respond to the Democrat:

In fact, Joe, during last decades, make empty promises to hispanics, the President, Trump our community has met

On the other hand, he added that it is precisely these actions that led to Lopez Obrador spoke of understanding and respect.

In accordance with Reformthis Twitter account it is aimed at the Spanish-speaking community of the United States, a campaign in favor of President Trump in the section elections, which will take place the next 3. November.

The part of speech of Andrés Manuel López Obrador of excitement in this debate was when he said that:

As in the best times of our political relations, during my term of office as President of Mexico, instead of wrongs against my person and what I considered more important, against my country, I, from you, understanding and respect

The meeting between the leaders was announced as a celebration of the recent signing of the The Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC)but some experts fear they could use to increase this movement, the campaign Donald Trump.

The presidents exchanged baseball bat during the session. (Photo: Reuters)

In addition, he explained that there were people who thought that the ideologies of the two leaders were an obstacle to the construction of optimal relations between the two countries.

“(…) the bad omen was not met and I think, in the direction of the future it will break no reason or need to, our good relations Policy or the friendship between our two governments,” said Lopez Obrador.

U.S. officials said that both presidents “actually clicked” and , more, exchanged, baseball bat during the session.

Trump gave Obrador a baseball bat, a Louisville Slugger produced to order, while the Mexican one that was made gave him, by the indigenous in the South of Mexico.

Also at this meeting, after the participation of the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau who said that he could attend the event because of several obligations, the scheduled I did before.

FOR MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

“Lopez Obrador is the best President we ever had”: Trump at a dinner with businessmen from Mexico and the United States

The T-MEC has two extensions: the employee’s salary and the origin, said Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Trump

“Working together for a thriving region”: Trump and Andrés Manuel López Obrador celebrated the triumph of the T-MEC-historic meeting