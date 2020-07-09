Cesar Duarte, was was in Florida, taken, wanted in 190 countries

Arrested Cesar Duarte in Florida had three years-refugee (photo: Reuters / Jose Luis Gonzalez)

César Duarte, the former Governor of Chihuahua, was arrested by the us authorities in the state of Florida this Wednesday. Now go to the process of the delivery tries to be, in Mexico.

In accordance with the operation of justice for the state of Chihuahua, promoted by Javier Corralcurrent Governor of the entity, César Horacio Duarte Jáquez Faces at least 11 arrest warrants for his alleged responsibility in the crime of embezzlement, the same occurred in the Federal administration of the pri, Enrique Peña Nieto.

The arrest was made by the Embassy of Mexico in the United Stateslocated in Washington, which, in turn, was informed Department of Justice the neighbouring country.

The former Governor of the PRI can be responsible for numerous defalcations of thousands of millions of pesos to the state of Chihuahua (photo: Reuters / Jose Luis Gonzalez)

The beginning of the court process the data October 2016if the justice system was the largest state of Mexico was the first arrest warrant against his ex-Governor was a public debt, in the amount of 48,000 million pesos, Integration into the state Treasury to local 6,000 million pesos and Diversions of state resources in favor of the election of the Partido de la Revolución Institucional (PRI) for 250 million pesos in the year 2015.

With these accusations in his against, Duarte Jáquez, she gave chase and the office of the public Prosecutor’s office of Chihuahua, went the then The attorney General’s office (PGR), which, in turn, went to the Interpol turn tab red against the standard-bearer for the PRI and are looking for 190 countries.

In terms of the reactions generated and celebrated by the news of the arrest, Alejandro Moreno, the current national President of the PRI, this blow against corruption.

The President of the PRI held to justice and the fulfillment of the law (photo: Giggles / @alitomorenoc)

“I’ve always said, the PRI is on the side of the lawand against corruption, top where top. When the pri fell in the book of acts of corruption will be betrayed to the government, the institutions and the party,” he said in a thread of Twitter.

In this regard, it is noted that the former refugee who was right, was from the party, the engines should be excluded the lieutenancy of Chihuahua in 2010, and two-times Vice-in the Palace of San Lázaro.

In fact, the relationship between Duarte and the PRI is longbecause it lasted from 1977 until 2019, 42 years. However, the position of the party President remains in favor of the rule of law.

Santiego grandson, holder of the FIU, welcomed the arrest of Duarte (photo: Twitter / @SNietoCastillo)

“We will never are been abused to make profits personal from the public function. The institutions will be to defend and to strengthen, not to offend you, do the police officers, the betrayed, with deviations and abuses,” he concluded in his publication.

However, it is not the only public figure that you already gave to this event. Santiago Nieto, Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) he expressed his congratulations, on the same social network, the owner of the Secretariat for Foreign Affairs (SREon the extradition of a suspected criminal, the most wanted in Mexico.

César Duarte was wanted in 190 countries (photo: Cuartoscuro)

“I congratulate the Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard and the SRE for the procedure of extradition of César Duarte. No one is above the law,” he said.

Provisionally, the The attorney General of the Republic of (FGR) reported that “within the next 72 hours of detention, according to the information of the provisional and not yet official, the alleged (Duarte) be submitted to the Federal court in the Southern district of Floridawhere will explain your rights and the crimes for which it is required by the government of Mexico”, in relation to the process of extradition of the accused. Such an order was granted by a Federal judge in New Mexico, USA.

