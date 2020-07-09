Contacts: UFC 251 | Osman against. Masvidal: date, time and channels UFC

In SOMETHING 251 on Saturday 11 July will be held at the Yas Marina circuit, United Arab Emirates. The event will be 13 fights, three of them by name. Fighting star will be starring wélter champion, Kamaru Osman, and Challenger Jorge Masvidal.

Then a number of circumstances, Masvidal was announced in the main event SOMETHING 251. American 35 years contributes to the reduction of Gilbert burns, who gave a positive test for the coronavirus. Same as his brother and trainer.

In addition, the struggle between Usman and Masvidal, really looking forward to see what happens in the confrontation in the weight category of the holder. Alexander Volkanovski will defend the belt in front of the specialist, as Max Holloway, who is considered one of the best fighters at 145 pounds.

In another battle, called ” historical, as Jose Aldo will attempt to win the first championship in the lightweight division. The Brazilian will be like the enemy on the Polish language of Peter and John.

To avoid jet lag, the fighters of the UFC 251 was programmed to early in the morning, the United Arab EMIRATES.

When and what channels live UFC 251

Event room, mixed martial arts will take place on Saturday, July 11. Will be broadcast on ESPN and Fox channels Action.

Poster star: schedule and struggle

Peru – 21:00 | Argentina – 23:00 | Mexico – 21:00 | Ecuador – 21:00 | Chile – 22:00 | Spain – 04:00 | US (new York, Miami and Florida) – 22:00

Name Weight Wélter: Kamaru Osman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal

For the title of ” Weight of the Pen: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway

For the title of ” Weight of the Rooster: Peter Yan vs. Jose Aldo

The weight of the Straw Women: Jéssica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

The weight of a Fly Women: Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Poster preliminary schedule and fights

Peru – 19:00 | Argentina – 21:00 | Mexico – 19:00 | Ecuador – 19:00 | Chile – 20:00 | Spain – 02:00 | US (new York, Miami and Florida) – 20:00

Light heavyweight: Oezdemir vs the Volcano. Jiri Prochazka

Weight Wélter: was Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Pen weight: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Weight: Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Poster preliminary UFC Fight Pass: schedule and struggle

Peru – 17:00 | Argentina – 19:00 | Mexico – 17:00 | Ecuador – 17:00 | Chile – 18:00 | Spain – 00:00 | US (new York, Miami and Florida) – 18:00

Weight Heavy: Marcin Tybura vs. Maxim Grishin

The weight of a Fly: Raulian against Paiva. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Weight Women: Carl Rose against. Vanessa Melo

Weight Rooster: Davey Grant vs. Martin Day

