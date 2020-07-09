Cougar: Veronica Rodriguez lights the network with an enticing photo in a swimsuit

Driver Veronica Rodriguez it is presenting more beautiful and talented specialists inside the TV, sports, and what is needed for the team Fox Sportsin many areas of the program.
A young man of 32, it was proved that Mexican passionate football, NFL, but especially WWE wrestlingwhere it divides the space in the “WWE Saturday Night” with his girlfriend Jimena Sanchez.
See also: Paige Spiranac, a great golfer, you consent to their followers with a ‘saucy’ photos
First some pieces of documentation, Veronica Rodriguez was far from us, at the TV, but remains active in social networks, where he was delighting his supporters with tempting photos.
On your personal account Instagram, published a photo, where the leading is basking in the sun on one of the beaches in the American Union, dressed in a bathing suit in yellow color, along with the following message.
“don’t believe everything you see in Instagram. In the bag corner of the photo is the pizza , with the right hand not to stop cellulite ( something I’m tired of plugging. ) Hid my juanetito on the sand and smiled , why is it every time I’m in the shower more,” he wrote.