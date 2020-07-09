Dior has created its own filter in Instagram, which you can’t resistirte

Dior positioned as one of the most luxurious brands of your favorite it-girls and authorities. And how you want to look divine and the latter, while in your story Instagram. In maison created for the first time filter for history Instagram, developed together with a team of social network and using Studio the Mill. Ideal, what to wear with some of its add-ins and see all stories read more glamour.

The company is the experience for Instagram stories allowing users to virtually try sunglasses Dior So Light and hair bands “Christian Dior J ‘Adior”. This filter is made in the style of the collection Spring-Summer 2019 in which the Fund has the effect of a kaleidoscope, colorful, different for each user based on each of them.

These new “face filters” is easy to use. Just follow the official account that have your own design, and to go down in history Instagram, click on filters and you will find. Celebrities as Karlie Kloss, Natalia Vodianova couldn’t resist to test it and open it in their profiles.

Photo | Dior