Donald Trump and Lopez Obrador unique gifts exchanged

The two presidents gave a baseball bat at their meeting this afternoon in the White house (photo: Twitter@m_ebrard)

The President Andrés Manuel López Obrador he met and was met by his counterpart, Donald Trumpduring your visit on this Wednesday, the 8. July in the The White House.

In the context of the tour by the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (withT-MEC), Lopez Obrador the President presented a baseball bat with huichol art and it also gave him a bat, but in the color red.

In the Image shared by the Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard Notes to both presidents, held the audience in a room of the White house, while you maintain a friendly dialogue in front of the members of the delegation of Mexico.

“Exchange of bates in the White house, the baseball is a common space“he wrote on his account Twitter the holder of the Secretariat for External relations.

Organizations the President called not only talk about baseball with his counterpart, and who took the opportunity to discuss on migration and security (photo: presidency of Mexico)

The Federal Executive Board has on several occasions publicly expressed his sympathy for the sport, and even in the last August, 2019, from the Purchase of two baseball stadiums of 1,000 million pesos.

Then announced that the real estate “Hector Espino”located in Hermosillo and “Tomás Oroz Gaytan“the Hotel is located in Ciudad Obregon, in schools of baseball.

“You go to the schools, projects for entertainment, because the stadiums are very well located, you are going to build facilities,” – said the representative on these dates.

The first has an area of more than 70,000 square meters, and has a value of 475,024,000 weights. The second has an area of 93,442 square meters, and has a rating of 582,302,000 weights.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has always displayed publicly his preference for baseball (photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

In addition to the opportunity to say that if his opponent was a young man, he played as a Pitcherso that you had the same taste and interest in sports.

The organization urged López Obrador to talk only about baseball with Trump

“Do not use to talk in the meetings, baseball, but in order to deal with issues that affect us the Mexican people”, formulated the organization Common Cause in an open letter to the Mexican President.

Asked how he ignored the recommendations to go to the United States, at least, successfully exploited, the management Board is, to questions of migration and security, the defence of the interests of the Mexicans.

A combination of three photos of the President of the United States Donald Trump swung a baseball bat made of wood, similar to that gave this day to López Obrador, the 2. July 2020 (photo: REUTERS/Tom Brenner)

“I’ll take the opportunity to formulate the question of immigration so that it is not hurtful, nor the human rights of migrants, the law on the safety of Mexicans,” she informed.

In addition, they warned that the crisis will be addressed in the criminal gangs in the country, which continue to rise significantly, so that this meeting could be beneficial, if you an agreement for bilateral cooperation between the two Nations.

She pointed out that one of the other topics of the agenda, should the Arms trade that contributes to organized crime, continue to force.

“The most pressing is, what one refers to the need to a genuine commitment on the part of President Donald Trump’s impact on the transport of weapons the killing of tens of thousands of Mexicans every year. We know that the weapons the country every year, the 70% come from the weapons Americans forging“more detailed.

Despite the recommendations, the meeting of organizations and opinion leaders, the President traveled to the United States its counterpart (photo: EFE)

However, the international Agency EFE he pointed out that neither the issue of migrants, or from the border or from the “Dreamer“, undocumented youth living in the United States and have a bright future, it will be, students, or practitioners, was touched.

Alfonso Romo, Director of the office of the Bureau, confirmed to the Agency that just spoke with the T-MEC and the challenges before the pandemic COVID-19.

After the meeting in Washington this afternoon, Lopez Obrador emphasized the relationship of friendship with Donald Trumpin spite of all the adversity and criticism that had some citizens to the board to this day.

“We had a good relationship from the beginning, and I think that was against all oddsa lot of people were betting against them, but learned not to bet against us,” said tabasco. “We are good friends and we remain friends”Added.

