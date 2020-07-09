Everything is ready for the UFC 251: Poster and, most importantly

Of course, it was a time of troubles inside UFCbut he already gave the fight, this Saturday at Abu Dhabi. Debuts Fight Islandin one of the most ambitious projects of the company that operates media, Dana white. What was once a dream, today is reality. The octagon is located in the middle of the beach services that the company offers to its soldiers, which include fitness centers, hotels, conference rooms, rehabilitation and other benefits intended for participants.

Everything was going like clockwork up until Sunday evening, it was confirmed that the contender for the title wélter and one of the characters in the main fight, Gilbert burns, a positive coronavirus. Plan B White and company began to work and was Jorge Masvidal, number three raking, who took up the challenge to confront the champion Kamaru Osman with only days apart for its preparation. Now you will see one of the best fights in recent years.

By the way, UFC scored one of the battles more in media statements, cross, going in both directions, and even military actions in a particular event. In regard to the other posters, no less impressive, there is no movement, the struggle between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, the name of the pen and the dispute between Peter, John and Jose Aldo for the interim belt the Roosters. In addition, it will be a rematch between Jessica Andrade and former champion heavy straw, Rose Namajunas.

Poster Star

Kamaru Osman (C) vs. Jorge Masvidal (weight wélter).

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs. Max Holloway (the weight of the pen).

Peter Yan vs Jose Aldo (weight of the rooster, the name of the acting).

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas (the mass of straw women).

Amanda Ribas vs Paige Vanzant (the weight of a fly female).

Poster preliminary

The volcano Odezmir vs Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight).

Elizau Dos Santos vs Muslim Salikhov (weight wélter).

Makwan Amirkhani vs Danny Henry (the weight of the pen).

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov (easy).