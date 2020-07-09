- ‘Expecting Amy’ Review: Amy Schumer’s Vanity Project Leaves Little Unexpected IndieWire
- Amy Schumer’s husband, Chris Fischer, is uncircumcised, says pal Jake Gyllenhaal Page Six
- Amy Schumer wanted ‘Expecting Amy’ to be ‘real as hell,’ recalls ‘parenting fail’ of son’s name USA TODAY
- The discomfort of “Expecting Amy” continues the evolution of Schumer’s unvarnished shtick Salon
- P&G taps Amy Schumer for humorous tampon commercials Cincinnati Business Courier
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...