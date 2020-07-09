Facebook linked to shut down accounts, to allies of Jair Bolsonaro for the violation of provisions of the social network

FILE PHOTO: Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration, taken from 6. January, 2020. REUTERS/Given Ruvic/Illustration/photo file

Facebook have announced linked to on Wednesday, the deletion of accounts, to the environment of the ally of the Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaroin a global operation, which can also influence an old support of Donald Trump, Roger stone.

The chief of the security policies of Facebook, of Nathaniel of the Same, pointed out that the pages, the behavior is against the rules “is not authentic, and coordinated”.

The plot of land cleared in Brazil was associated with the office of the President Bolsonaro, your children, senators Edward and Flavioand the deputies of the regional Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Anderson Moraes, and Alana Passos.

These accounts, written entries on the election, published memes, political, and recently, for a large part of the inputs to the crisis of the coronavirus, according to the social network.

“We regularly see that these actors are published on the coronavirus,” said the Same, in a moment, in which Bolsonaro still minimizing the risk of the coronavirus, despite the infected, and the Brazil is the second country, the more deaths due to the pandemic, behind the United States.

Eduardo Bolsonaro and Flavio Bolsonaro. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/file photo

The laboratory, Digital Research center, Atlantic Council, which is working with Facebook, found “fake-accounts and double promoted to Bolsonaro and their allies in different groups of Facebook”.

They also found sites with hundreds of thousands of followers posting memes in favor of Bolsonaro, and other content derogatory to his critics, the researchers said.

“Although these sites are not said openly that they were associated with Bolsonaro and their allies, some have been with the Computer of the political pro-Bolsonaro“adds the expert.

One of the accounts had more than 883.000 trailer.

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro said in a statement, the was elected to his father, with a strong support and has thousands of followers on social networks.

“On the basis of the report of Facebook, it is impossible to evaluate which kind of profile banned and if the platform passed the limits of censorship“said the son of Bolsonaro.

“Judgments, which do not allow replication, and the width of the defence, with our democracy, are the weapons, the reputation and life can destroy,” he said.

The operation of the personal account of the stone and its associated networks for violations of the provisions of the social network went.

Stone, sentenced in February to more than three years in prison for obstruction of the investigation by the Congress of the United States, with more than 50 accounts of Facebook and Instagram, with a dozen pages of measures before and after the elections in 2016 in the United States.

“We want to ensure that these assets, most of which were inactive, can be reactivated in the next elections“said the Same.

These results were thanks to the recent publication of documents of the investigation by special Prosecutor Robert Mueller about the plot, Russia’s influence in the us elections of 2016.

Also during the disturbance, of a network, which has his origins in Canada and in Ecuador, the information for El Salvador, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, Ecuador, and Chile.

The study of Facebook found that link with political consultants, former officials of ecuador and with Estraterra, a canadian company for public relations based in Canada.

The same reported that now Estraterra is banned from Facebook.

The social network is under pressure from several groups for the defense of human rights and of the hundreds of advertisers who launched a boycott against him, calling for greater control over the hate and on the talk, the promotion of racism and discrimination in the platform.

With information from AFP

