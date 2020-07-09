Glory: “Baby Driver’: as has been recorded of the scene more dangerous

“Baby Driver” arrived in the Netflix catalog a few days ago and quickly put it in the top 10 films in many countries. Starring: Ansel Elgort, Kevin spacey, Lily James, John Hamm and Eiza Gonzalez, tape effect in 2017, continues to draw viewers due to their distribution, the stars, the cars at full speed, explosions everywhere and a great soundtrack.

The film was directed Edgar Wrightthat shows us a young man named “Baby” that the work of a large group of criminals, to have a few great driving skills. It takes talent Baby to explain the theft.

The plot is still a Child, a young pilot from vacation, who is forced to work for crime boss (Photo: Netflix)



The film received critical acclaim and collected $ 192 million worldwide. In addition, evacuation of the first level, “Baby Driver” conquered the audience with their amazing car chases, cars, songs to move from head to toe, and, of course, a romantic story amongst the bullets and explosions.

After their arrival in Netflixthe tape has gained its popularity and the public wants to know more details about this story. Therefore, here we will tell you how were engraved scenes more dangerous, “Baby Driver”.

Director: Edgar Wright, action starring: Ansel Elgort, Kevin spacey, Lily James, John Hamm and Eiza gonzález (Photo: Instagram)

AS HAS BEEN RECORDED SCENES, THE MOST DANGEROUS “BABY DRIVER”?

Because sequence from car at high speed are important components for a movie, we should give special attention to the production behind the camera As he recorded scenes from the cars at full speed, and explosions? Here in the us.

The video, posted on YouTube, we see Ansel and Elgort Jon Hamm which describe part of their preparation to create the movie. The actor who plays the Child got a driving lesson to improve your skills behind the wheel and more reliable interpretation of its form.

While with Hamm happened something like that, because I trained for the scene in the car lucieran trust with all these slide.

For his part, the Director of “Baby Driver”, Edgar Wrighthe emphasis on the stunts and sequences are real, which were close-fitting to the movie I wanted, and that, as shown in the movie, a few strokes of pipelines of hazardous and chase were made with the actors or their bed.

This gives us the best idea that came to produce such sequences that characterize tape accompanied by a soundtrack what gives you personality, what we see.

Baby Driver is an action movie 2017, written and directed by Edgar Wright (Photo: Netflix)



In another video, also we can witness all the accessories that were necessary to the entry sequence in the carbetween the lights, cameras and mounts, to avoid the fall some element of tapizaban cars. Also appreciates Jamie Foxx and Eiza Gonzalez in the kit, which are crucial in order to tell a story.

