How he in the end is a statue of Benito Juarez, the capital of the EU?

In his long-awaited visit to the u. s. capitalthe President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obradordeposited on Wednesday flowers at the foot of the statue Benito Juarez (1858-1872), the he as an example in the public service.

The first order of business of López Obrador in Washington D. C. the floral offerings, the statue of Benito Juarez, the Meritorious of the Americas, and the monument of American President Abraham Lincoln (1861-1865) were.

Your trip occurs in the middle of the debate in the EU on the necessity of the elimination of the public space and the statues of the generals, slave-holders, who fought on the side of the Confederacy during the civil war (1861-1865), because some groups view them as symbols of racist.

The statue of Benito Juarez, not every attack has suffered, and, on the contrary, is seen as a symbol of the contributions of Mexico to the American culture.

What is his history and how he came to the United States?

Exchange of statues with 50 years of history

More than half a century ago, in 1966, the then-US President Lyndon B. Johnson (1963-1969), visited Mexico type city, the Mexicans have a statue of Lincoln, which was a replica of the monument of the famous architect Augustus Saint-molded Gaudens, to Chicago.

The statue, which Johnson gave to Mexico it is currently located in Lincoln Parkin the South zone of Polanco in Mexico city.

The figure of Lincoln is popular in Mexico, because, if I was one of the legislators of the Congress of the United States, is strongly opposed to U.S. intervention in Mexico (1846-1848), and later as a head of state, French intervention in Mexico rejected.

In response to this gesture of friendship on the part of Johnson, Mexico, gave the American people a statue of Benito Juarez.

The statue was inaugurated on 7. In January 1969 by the then Minister of foreign Affairs of Mexico, Antonio Carrillo Flores, and his American counterpart, Dean Rusk, said during the ceremony: “We share with Mexico, one of our great heroes and now in Mexico is behavior us at one of their great sons“picked up The “Washington Post”.

The statue of Benito Juarez, a replica of the original from 1891, the sculptor Enrique Alciati, of the stands at the intersection Avenues of New Hampshire, and Virginia, in the vicinity of the hotel, the Watergate, the scene of the scandal, the resignation of U.S. President Richard Nixon (1969-1974).

A trip to the rough, from Mexico to the United States

The most difficult thing for the statue of Benito Juarez, the trip from Mexico to US soil was. From Mexico he drove the truck to Laredo (Texas, USA), where he was loaded into a railway wagon, to be transported to Washington, D. C., where he arrived with cracks and an arm almost broken.

As he is the journalist of the Washington Post, Martin Because wrote fifty years ago: “When I opened the box, December 16, (1968), the officials, to their dismay, they found that the right arm of the statue, designed to run in the direction of the outer side, was cracked, sunk, and almost cut off. Other cracks penetrated through the legs of gypsum.

Then, in a hurry, the u. s. government prompted a local shop, the repair of the statue, so that it is ready for the opening ceremony.

A statue full of symbolism

The statue was as good as new today the walkers watch, many of them employees of the U.S. Department of State, which is a few blocks away.

On the podium, you can read it in Spanish and in English the sentence: “El respeto al derecho ajeno es la paz” (Respect for the rights of others is peace), Benito Juárez, delivered in 1967, and that Lopez Obrador be repeated in January 2019 on the occasion of the international debate on intervention in Venezuela.

In the statue, Benito Juarez, appears with his right arm raised pointing at the horizon, while in his left hand he holds a book the word “Reform”.

Finally, in its granite base, the monument is an urn with earth from the city of Oaxaca is the birthplace of Benito Juarez and Lopez Obrador has visited on several occasions.