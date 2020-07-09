How much is Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid in a post in Instagram?

In social networks such as Instagram changes the rules of the game in the fashion world and reached the astonishing figures. Signature care for them with love in their profiles, and happiness that they gather millions of followers in their accounts to earn real money. If the discussion was already hot, we are confident that these numbers have to pour more oil into the fire.

Frank Spadaforaa casting Director CEO and D Marie Archive, opened what are the buffers of the most famous and gave in CR Fashionsome of the amounts that will leave with an open mouth, is one of them. The first in the ranking are the models Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevigne and Gigi Hadid, all tops will be divided between 125000 and $ 300000 for the post sponsor brand.

@versace_official Photos published by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) March 8, 2016. to(s) 8:30 PST

These figures are not only significantly higher than the log buffer as a model, but, probably, taking into account that the amount of any such post we could buy one or more houses, this is more than most mortals make in a year.

Next on the list, not so much that the cache in question, and model how Karlie Kloss, Behati Prinsloo, Miranda Kerr, I can get between 25 000 and 50 000 dollars for one post in Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. So I guess second place is still a good place.

Although some communications guru and fashion as Calvin Klein Grace??????????, criticize this new trend and show that there is no need to hire a model, its number of followers, but also relations with them and for their work. If it negatively affects the business or not, this is something that only time will tell, at the moment, the truth that social network are still a lot of weight in the fashion world.