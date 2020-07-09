Isabel Jimenez releases the first picture of his son Hugo

Isabel Jimenez was the mother, passed April 2,

his first son, Hugo. The child is very desirable, after ten years of marriage with it

husband, engineer Alexander Cross.

Now the happy mom shared the first picture of it

little in their social networks, where we can see him holding his hand with

child and part of the face is.

“Endless love” … What happiness you have small! You have

so many people that you want around you… #graciasportantocariño #portantosmensajes

#Hugoesmuyafortunado”I wrote with the posting.

One of the first people to congratulate him that it was her great friend Sara Carbonero, who contributed the beautiful words, anticipating that

it’s nice that you have now: “Congratulations, my love. Now

you’ll know it’s good when you have a life in your hands and understand

what it all boils down to basics”she said part of the message.