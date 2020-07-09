- Keith Lee Beats Adam Cole to Win NXT Title, Retain North American Title Bleacher Report
- WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee Captures The NXT Title (Photos, Videos) Wrestling Inc.
- WWE NXT Great American Bash Results: Day 2 Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights Bleacher Report
- Keith Lee takes in the moment: WWE Network Exclusive, July 8, 2020 WWE
- WWE NXT Great American Bash Night 2 Results – Winner Takes All Main Event, Street Fight, More Wrestling Inc.
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...