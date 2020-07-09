“Lopez Obrador is the best President we ever had”: Trump at a dinner with businessmen from Mexico and the United States

During the White house dinner, Trump turned to praise AMLO (photo: courtesy of presidency of Mexico)

In one of the first advances of the work dinner between lead to a day full of activities at the bilateral level Mexico and United States Of America in the White House, Donald Trump and Andrés Manuel López Obrador again both praised and promised to get, the mutual investments, the economic upturn in the region, the pandemic, the COVID-19 concerned with such rawness.

AMLO showed his willingness to foreign investment in Mexico (photo: Twitter @PatyArmendariz)

“Its President, Lopez Obrador, is the best President we had. It is difficult, fat. And very much wants to their country,” said Trump at the dinner with entrepreneurs from both Nations, according to the businessman, Mexican Patricia Armendárizthe shared details of the private meeting on their social networks.

The American entrepreneurs to invest in Mexico in the framework of the T-MEC (photo: Twitter @PatyArmendariz)

For its part, the Mexican head of state noted that it is in the “best available” to encourage us investment in the nation’s southern neighbors. “This is our Chancellor, Marcelo Ebrardand Alfonso Romo“he added, in reference to the head of the office of the presidency, who is also an entrepreneur.

In its story on Twitter, Armendáriz shared pictures of the guests, several of whom had Slim a turn at the microphone, such as Carlosthe richest man in Mexico and one of the richest in the world, said that the T-MECthe new trade agreement between the three North American countries, “more than the previous one”.

Carlos Slim took a turn at the microphone during the dinner (photo: Twitter @PatyArmendariz)

The Owner Grupo Carso based on the NAFTA (Free Trade agreement of North America) was replaced by the T-MEC, the entered into force on 1. July and, for the López Obrador of his the first international visit since he took office.

Slim also marks the first series of work. Before, in the speech before the dinner, Lopez Obrador had stressed, to strengthen the new trade agreement “has the two new elements, which will help the further Integration of the region”.

The entrepreneurs showed their willingness to invest in Mexico (photo: Twitter @PatyArmendariz)

“Firstly, it is established that the goods are produced in North America, you must have a high proportion of regional also if there are any auto-parts or all of the articles of consumption. You need to wear something that, in Canada, in Mexico, in the United States,” said the Mexican head of state.

“The other element that I consider to be fundamental rights and justice, is the better wages and better working conditions for the workers of the three countriesthis was not included in the other contract,” added the tabasco.

The Mexican entrepreneurs were not far behind and also expressed their interest, the advantages of the entry into force of the T-MEC (photo: Twitter @PatyArmendariz)

Armendariz also shown that Sempra, a us energy infrastructure, announced a “significant investment” in Mexico. Shell oil company Shell “was announced, according to his good pleasure,” with the investments in the country.

For his part, the steel industry and dairy products also expressed “optimism” and “interest” for investment in Mexico via the T-MEC. The President of the Intelwho sat at the same table Armendáriz, investment in Guadalajara, said the entrepreneur.

Business woman Mexican also posted a picture of the menu for the evening (photo: Twitter @PatyArmendariz)

On the Mexican side, Carlos BremerGroup The Financial Valueand Miguel Rincon, CEO of Bio Poplaryour interest and commitment demonstrated to invest, in the United States.

Finally, the entrepreneur is Mexican Sustainable Financialsaid that the dinner with Trump and Lopez Obrador were in the White house present Leaders of the Jewish communityShe congratulated the representative of Mexico.

FOR MORE ON THIS TOPIC

The T-MEC has two extensions: the employee’s salary and the origin, said AMLO to Trump

“Working together for a thriving region”: Trump and lopez OBRADOR celebrated the triumph of the T-MEC-historic meeting

Who’s Who: the entrepreneurs who accompanied Lopez Obrador in his dinner with Trump

López Obrador deposited wreaths at the monument to the Abraham Lincoln and the Statue of Benito Juarez