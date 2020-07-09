Mexican entrepreneurs Ebrard and Martha Bárcena meeting with Marcelo

The Chancellor Ebrard was accompanied, in addition to the Ambassador Bárcena, by the representative of Mexico to the OAS, Luz Elena Baños. Photo: Special

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO.

Before dinner this evening at the White house with the President, Donald Trump, and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, of the group of Mexican entrepreneurs took part in a meeting with the foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, and Ambassador Martha Barcena at the official residence in Washington.

All of the meetings, Patricia Armendáriz Guerra Financial Sustainable, Olegario Vázquez Aldir, Director General of Grupo Empresarial Angeles, Bernardo Gomez of Grupo Televisa, and Ricardo Salinas Pliego of Grupo Salinas were.

In addition, Carlos Slim Helú, Chairman of Grupo Carso, Carlos Hank González of the Grupo Financiero Banorte, Daniel Chavez Moran Grupo Vidanta Bremer and Carlos Gutiérrez, Grupo Financiero value.

The group supplemented with Miguel Rincon Arredondo, Chairman of Bio-Pappel, Marcos Shabot Zonana architecture and construction, as well as Francisco González Sánchez, the owner of the Multimedia group.

The Chancellor Ebrard was accompanied, in addition to the Ambassador Bárcena, by the representative of Mexico to the OAS, Luz Elena Baños.

jcp

Copyright law prohibits the copying, in whole or in part the materials of the Excelsior, without the prior written permission and without linking to the original text.