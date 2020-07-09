Neil Young pens open letter to Trump, updates old song ‘Looking For a Leader’: ‘We got to vote him out’ – Fox News

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
12


  1. Neil Young pens open letter to Trump, updates old song ‘Looking For a Leader’: ‘We got to vote him out’  Fox News
  2. Neil Young Taunts Donald Trump With New Song Suggestion For Next Rally  HuffPost
  3. Neil Young updates song ‘Lookin’ for a Leader’ opposing Trump, endorsing Biden | TheHill  The Hill
  4. Neil Young Won’t Sue Trump for Playing His Music at Rallies, So He Rewrote ‘Looking For a Leader’  Billboard
  5. ‘We got to vote him out’: Neil Young taunts Trump with song suggestion for president’s next rally  The Independent
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here