Or best project? Yesterday David showed how he wanted to see the Sorceress in “Suicide Squad’

Although initially denied this discovery, after the announcement that, eventually, Warner will release the film Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, the Director, in the end, was open about his plans, about his defeat in the movie. Therefore, Yesterday David showed his project, which wanted the Sorceress in “Suicide Squad’.

It seems that Yesterday was very open with their plans, I could to ‘Suicide Squad’. At the time, was that after the screen test the study indicated that the film has a few reshootsbut after all the statements he gave Yesterday, it seems that provoco to make another film.

After watching the success that was Zack Snyder, with the support of the fans to release their version of ‘Justice League’, I started Yesterday was to encourage fans to do the same for your version of ‘Suicide Squad’, titles like “Last Cut’ may be released, and also because the Director argues that, unlike Snyder, the film has already been completed.

Much of what Warner has changed in the film, it seems that largely were in the development and characterization of the characters. That’s why, Yesterday David showed his project, I wanted the character, Face Delevingne, Enchantress, thank you for a fan shared a concept art of an old character on social networksand the fact that Yesterday responded, saying that wanted to see villana, in principle.

This is where I wanted to take her look. https://t.co/Hl6vwdzG6E — David Yesterday (@DavidAyerMovies) July 8, 2020

The sorceress was the villana of the film, and the reason the villains team joined in, but fans were not happy and she, in their motivations, and the CGI that has not fulfilled the issue, as it was assumed that except for ‘Suicide Squad’. Now the only question is, is it possible that after this movement, will also be released ‘Yesterday Cut’?